Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Palak Muchhal issues statement after brother Palash and Smriti Mandhana's wedding put on hold

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Nov 25, 2025 08:45 am IST

Palak Muchhal confirmed the postponement of her brother's (Palash Muchhal) wedding to Smriti Mandhana due to her father's health issues.

Bollywood playback singer Palak Muchhal has issued a brief statement addressing the sudden postponement of the wedding between her brother, music composer Palash Muchhal, and India women’s cricket star Smriti Mandhana.

Palak Muchhal issues statement
Palak Muchhal issues statement

Posting on her Instagram Story, Palak wrote:

“Due to Smriti's dad's health, Smriti and Palash's wedding has been put on hold. Would request all of you to respect the privacy of the family in this sensitive time.”

Palak Muchhal's statement
Palak Muchhal's statement

Her message, coming a day after the ceremony was halted, marks the first public comment from the Muchhal family.

The wedding, originally scheduled for Sunday in Sangli, was deferred after Mandhana’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, experienced sudden health complications. According to Mandhana’s manager, he fell ill during breakfast and was rushed to a local hospital, where he remains under observation. With her father’s condition taking priority, Mandhana decided to postpone the ceremony indefinitely.

The statement from Palak Muchhal attempts to quell speculation that has been rising online, especially after Mandhana removed all her wedding-related posts from social media shortly after the news broke. While the move triggered curiosity among fans, most reactions have remained supportive, with many expressing concern for her father’s health.

Palash Muchhal's health also deteriorated. His mother said the music composer was doing better.

“Palash is extremely attached to Smriti’s father… The two of them are even closer than Smriti is with him. When he fell ill, it was Palash, before Smriti, who decided that they should not go ahead with the wedding rituals until he gets better,” said Palash's mother, Amita Muchhal.

The couple had already begun week-long celebrations in the lead-up to the wedding, with several members of the Indian women’s cricket team attending functions including the Mehendi, Haldi and Sangeet. A friendly cricket match between the bride’s and groom’s sides, along with viral clips of Mandhana dancing with teammates, had briefly turned the festivities into a social-media talking point.

With both families now prioritising Shrinivas Mandhana’s recovery, no new date has been discussed. Palak’s message reinforces what both sides have communicated so far — that the wedding will be revisited only once the cricketer’s father is stable, and that the families hope for understanding during what she described as a “sensitive” period.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the IND vs SA Live Score match Today.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the IND vs SA Live Score match Today.
News / Cricket News / Palak Muchhal issues statement after brother Palash and Smriti Mandhana's wedding put on hold
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On