Palak Muchhal issues statement after brother Palash and Smriti Mandhana's wedding put on hold

Bollywood playback singer Palak Muchhal has issued a brief statement addressing the sudden postponement of the wedding between her brother, music composer Palash Muchhal, and India women’s cricket star Smriti Mandhana. Palak Muchhal issues statement

Posting on her Instagram Story, Palak wrote:

“Due to Smriti's dad's health, Smriti and Palash's wedding has been put on hold. Would request all of you to respect the privacy of the family in this sensitive time.”

Palak Muchhal's statement

Her message, coming a day after the ceremony was halted, marks the first public comment from the Muchhal family.

The wedding, originally scheduled for Sunday in Sangli, was deferred after Mandhana’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, experienced sudden health complications. According to Mandhana’s manager, he fell ill during breakfast and was rushed to a local hospital, where he remains under observation. With her father’s condition taking priority, Mandhana decided to postpone the ceremony indefinitely.

The statement from Palak Muchhal attempts to quell speculation that has been rising online, especially after Mandhana removed all her wedding-related posts from social media shortly after the news broke. While the move triggered curiosity among fans, most reactions have remained supportive, with many expressing concern for her father’s health.

Palash Muchhal's health also deteriorated. His mother said the music composer was doing better.

“Palash is extremely attached to Smriti’s father… The two of them are even closer than Smriti is with him. When he fell ill, it was Palash, before Smriti, who decided that they should not go ahead with the wedding rituals until he gets better,” said Palash's mother, Amita Muchhal.

The couple had already begun week-long celebrations in the lead-up to the wedding, with several members of the Indian women’s cricket team attending functions including the Mehendi, Haldi and Sangeet. A friendly cricket match between the bride’s and groom’s sides, along with viral clips of Mandhana dancing with teammates, had briefly turned the festivities into a social-media talking point.

With both families now prioritising Shrinivas Mandhana’s recovery, no new date has been discussed. Palak’s message reinforces what both sides have communicated so far — that the wedding will be revisited only once the cricketer’s father is stable, and that the families hope for understanding during what she described as a “sensitive” period.