Pat Cummins' honest unfiltered take on WTC format after loss vs South Africa: ‘Didn’t end on right side but…'

Australia suffered a rare loss in an ICC final, something that the country’s cricket ethos isn’t used to happening to them often. Ultimately, they were outlasted in the ICC World Test Championship final by South Africa, who turned up when it mattered most and ended their own long curse to lift the Test Mace. Pat Cummins reacts during Australia's bowling effort against South Africa. Aiden Markram scored 136 to guide the Proteas home.(AP)

Australia were the dominant force in Test cricket over the previous cycle, but weren’t able to defend their WTC title and make it count at Lord’s. Nevertheless, losing skipper Pat Cummins only had good words to say about his team’s performance over the last two years, and had no qualms with the tournament coming down to a one-off winner-takes-all contest in a format that has historically been based on extended series.

“This is the pinnacle, I love Test cricket. Huge achievement to make the final, one-game shootout is a spectacle, didn’t end up on the right side but it’s been a great week,” reflected Cummins, who was evidently disappointed but still spoke with grace.

Australia had reached the 2023 Final as well, where they beat India to lift the Mace. However, they were stymied by a series of clutch performances by South Africa, particularly a terrific Aiden Markram century and Kagiso Rabada 9-fer.

Cummins credits Markram-Bavuma partnership

Cummins was full of praise for Markram and his opposite number Temba Bavuma for soldiering on despite a strained hamstring, but also pointed out that his team’s third innings batting performance is where they fell short.

“Aiden and Temba didn’t give us a chance. And South Africa showed why they’re here and are deserved winners, they kept themselves in the game throughout. Things can change quickly in cricket, but it was a bridge too far. There were a few things that we didn’t do right. We didn’t bat out the opposition after a decent first-innings lead, if Smudge (Steven Smith) batted for another session he would have had the best of the conditions and things would be different.”

Cummins was also appreciative of the bowling effort, which was headlined by his own five-fer in the first innings. He picked out Nathan Lyon in particular, who bowled well across both innings but finished wicketless at the end of the match.

“Our guys have performed well in the last two years. Bowlers did well in the first two days. We gave everything a chance, Lyon bowled particularly well but didn’t get a wicket.”

Australia are now set to travel to the West Indies for a three-match Test series from the end of this month, which will kick off their next WTC cycle and a bid for a hat-trick of finals appearances.