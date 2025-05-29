Explore
Thursday, May 29, 2025
    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: Kohli, Salt open as RCB chase 102 runs, PBKS eye early wickets in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

    By Neelav Chakravarti
    Published on: May 29, 2025 9:17 PM IST

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: PBKS have set a target of 102 runs vs RCB, in Qualifier 1, on Thursday in New Chandigarh. Follow live score and latest updates of PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025.

    Key Events
    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: Josh Hazlewood celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings' Shreyas Iyer.
    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: Josh Hazlewood celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings' Shreyas Iyer.

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: PBKS have set a target of 102 runs for RCB in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025, in New Chadigarh on Thursday. The match began with RCB skipper Rajat Patidar winning the toss and opting to bowl. RCB got a strong start, as Yash Dayal struck in the opening over to remove opener Priyansh Arya (7). Then Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck in the next over to get openr Prabhsimran Singh (18). Meanwhile, skipper Shreyas Iyer (2) fell to Josh Hazlewood in the fourth over, followed by Josh Inglis also falling to the Aussie in the sixth over. Dayal struck again to remove Nehal Wadhera in the seventh over, and Suyash Sharma struck twice to get Shashank Singh (3) and Musheer Khan (0) in the ninth over. Hazlewood picked his third in the 15th over, removing Azmatullah Omarzai (18) as PBKS collapsed for 101 in 14.1 overs....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 29, 2025 9:17 PM IST

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: RCB - 11/0 (1), Target - 102

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: The opening over begins with a single and then Kohli clatters Arshdeep for back-to-back fours, pulled between midwicket and mid-on and then off the thigh pad, leg byes, four!

    Arshdeep responds with a dot. Nice shot as Kohli directs it to square leg for a single and Salt is on strike now! Salt ends the over with a single.

    RCB - 11/0 (1), Target - 102

    May 29, 2025 9:13 PM IST

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: Action resumes, target - 102

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: The action resumes! Kohli and Salt to open for RCB in this run-chase! Arshdeep to bowl the opening over for PBKS!

    Target: 102

    May 29, 2025 8:56 PM IST

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: OUT! ALL OUT! PBKS - 101 (14.1)

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: OUT!! ALL OUT! Hazlewood sends it on length, outside off. Omarzai gets a huge outside edge, and it lofts to his right, goes to the wicketkeeper for a one-handed diving catch!

    Omarzai c Jitesh b Hazlewood 18 (12)

    PBKS - 101 (14.1)

    May 29, 2025 8:51 PM IST

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: Brar b Shepherd 4 (11)

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: Back of a length delivery by Shepherd and Omarzai gets a thick edge, wide of Jitesh and it goes for a four! Then it is a single, and then Shepherd strikes! Brar gets an inside edge, and it hits the off stump!

    Brar b Shepherd 4 (11)

    May 29, 2025 8:45 PM IST

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: PBKS - 92/8 (13)

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: Wrong’un by Suyash, and it goes low. Omarzai slams it over wide long-on for a six! SHOTTTT! Then he takes a single. The over ends with back-to-back dots!

    PBKS - 92/8 (13)

    May 29, 2025 8:43 PM IST

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: Brar-Omarzai eye comeback

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: Five runs are leaked in the 12th over, and PBKS are barely managing here! We could see all out in an over or two!

    Brar (3*) and Omarzai (5*) really need a comeback partnership!

    PBKS - 83/8 (12)

    May 29, 2025 8:39 PM IST

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: PBKS - 78/8 (11)

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: Seven runs leaked in the 11th over as PBKS reach 78/8. Brar (0*) and Omarzai (3*) will look for a comeback partnership here!

    PBKS - 78/8 (11)

    May 29, 2025 8:34 PM IST

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: Suyash removes Stoinis now!

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: A wrong’un by Suyash and Stoinis goes for a big shot, but misses it totally and it rattles the leg stump! OUT!!!

    Stoinis b Suyash 26 (17)

    May 29, 2025 8:27 PM IST

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: Suyash gets Prabhsimran and Musheer

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: Suyash strikes twice in this over. First he gets Shashank in the second delivery, sendign a wrong’un and the batter misses it totally, and it hits the leg stump.

    Shashank b Suyash 3 (5)

    Then he gets Musheer in the fifth ball! LBW And then review shows three reds! It was a good delivery ad Musheer didn’t stand a chance with his sweep shot!

    Musheer lbw b Suyash 0 (3)

