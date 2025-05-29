PBKS vs RCB Live Score: Kohli, Salt open as RCB chase 102 runs, PBKS eye early wickets in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

May 29, 2025 9:17 PM IST

PBKS vs RCB Live Score: The opening over begins with a single and then Kohli clatters Arshdeep for back-to-back fours, pulled between midwicket and mid-on and then off the thigh pad, leg byes, four!

Arshdeep responds with a dot. Nice shot as Kohli directs it to square leg for a single and Salt is on strike now! Salt ends the over with a single.

RCB - 11/0 (1), Target - 102