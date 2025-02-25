The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken "serious note" of the security breach during Monday's ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 fixture between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. For the uninitiated, a spectator entered the field during the Group A match and tried to hug New Zealand's all-rounder Rachin Ravindra. PCB comes down hard on the security breach in Rawalpindi. (AFP)

The PCB revealed that the concerned individual had been arrested and appeared in court on Tuesday. He has also been banned from entering all cricket venues in Pakistan.

Pakistan is hosting an ICC event after 29 years. During the Group A match between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, a fan managed to evade security personnel to enter the field of play, which led to the PCB facing a lot of flak.

"The PCB has taken serious note of the security breach that occurred yesterday when a spectator entered the field of play. Ensuring the safety of players and officials remains our top priority. As a responsible organisation, we have engaged with local security agencies, who have committed to increasing security personnel around the field of play at all venues and strengthening access control measures," the board said in an official statement.

"The individual involved was arrested and presented before a court of law today (Tuesday). In addition, he has been permanently banned from entering all cricket venues in Pakistan," the statement added.

PCB working closely with security agencies

The PCB also said that it is working closely with security agencies to reinforce security protocols and will try to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in Rawalpindi on Monday. With this result, defending champions Pakistan were officially knocked out of the eight-team tournament.

Pakistan had earlier faced defeats against New Zealand and India.

India and New Zealand are the two teams who have qualified for the semi-finals from Group A.