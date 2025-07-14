Playing in a home World Cup is every kid’s dream: Abhishek Sharma

Chandigarh: From his India U-19 days to the T20I team, left-handed batter Abhishek Sharma has made an impact in the shortest format. The opener from Amritsar has risen playing for Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad. In his 17 T20Is, he has hit two centuries and fifties each and will be a contender for a place in the Indian side when they host the World Cup next year. In a chat, he talks about the year gone by. From his India U-19 days to the T20I team, left-handed batter Abhishek Sharma has made an impact in the shortest format. (AP)

Excerpts:

How have things change for you in the last one year, making the T20I debut and hitting 135 in your second game?

A lot has happened very quickly. Making my India debut was emotional, but to follow it up with performances like the hundred (v Zimbabwe) and that England knock (135 in his last T20I in February), it is special. It has given me the belief that I belong at this level… It is motivating but also makes me want to work even harder.

How has life and practice been after IPL?

After IPL, the focus has been on recovery and sharpening small aspects of my game, especially my fitness and bowling. There is no off-season really at this level.

You and Travis Head as SRH openers since last year seem to have shown that batting in IPL should be all out attack.

We had a clear mindset; to attack from ball one, and SRH gave us that freedom. It was so enjoyable because we were backing each other. The way we played showed teams that fearless intent at the top can change games.

Throw some light on how Brian Lara has influenced your batting. Do you keep in touch with him?

Brian sir had a massive impact on my mindset. He taught me how to read situations, build innings. Just watching his calm demeanour and the way he spoke about the game changed my perspective. We do keep in touch. When a legend like that gives advice, you listen very carefully.

With India, what do coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Suryakumar Yadav tell you?

They both ask me to “back yourself”. GG bhai is very intense and tactical, he will give all the freedom you need. Surya bhai is chilled, encourages me to express myself.

India hosts the 2026 T20 World Cup and you could be opening the innings…

Playing a World Cup at home, and possibly opening for India, is every kid’s dream. But I know it is a long road, and I need to keep performing… I want to be at my best when that time comes.

You played junior cricket with Shubman Gill and he is now the Test captain…

Shubman and I go back a long way, U-16, U-19, Punjab and India youth teams. I have seen his work ethic from up close. He has always been a step ahead. His journey inspires me to aim higher.

Did you follow his 269 and 161 at Edgbaston and how India won under his leadership?

I was glued to the TV. His 269 was phenomenal, he made it look so easy. I was cheering for that 300! The way he led with composure and confidence, that is the Shubman I know. It felt great to see him succeed.

What contribution has Yuvraj Singh made in your career?

Yuvi paaji is like an elder brother. He is brutally honest, which I love. He is one of the main reasons I started hitting the ball like I do. His mentorship changed my mindset. He wants me to be the best version of myself.

We saw you bowl very little in the last IPL. How are you taking your left-arm spin?

I did not bowl much in IPL because of the team combination and Impact Player rule, but I’ve always been confident about my bowling. I am working hard on it with my coaches. Having that extra skill adds balance to the team and I am ready to contribute with the ball whenever needed. I want to be a complete package.