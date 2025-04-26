Prabhsimran Singh makes Ricky Ponting go bonkers, runs to Matthew Hayden to state: ‘Haydos, I’ve found a gem'

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden narrated the excitement of Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting for young opening batter Prabhsimran Singh at the start of IPL 2025. Hayden, currently in India as part of the broadcasting team, said Ponting described Prabhsimran as a gem when he met him at Ahmedabad. "I met Ricky in Ahmedabad right at the start of this season and he seemed very excited. He said 'Haydos, I have found a gem!' Ricky doesn't get excited so easily so this proves how impressed he was with Prabhsimran," Hayden said on commentary when Prabhsimran was going all guns blazing against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh acknowledges the crowd as he walks back(REUTERS)

PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh delivered a scintillating performance against KKR, scoring 83 off 49 balls with six fours and six sixes to power his team to 201/4. His aggressive batting and a formidable partnership with Priyansh Arya set the tone for Punjab’s commanding start, thrilling fans and putting KKR’s bowlers under relentless pressure.

Prabhsimran, known for his fearless approach, walked out alongside Arya after Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bat first, citing the cracks on the Eden Gardens pitch. The duo wasted no time, launching an onslaught that saw Punjab race to 56/0 after the powerplay. Prabhsimran’s strokeplay was a blend of elegance and brute force, as he smashed two towering sixes in the initial overs, signaling his intent to dominate. His ability to find gaps and clear the ropes with ease kept KKR’s pacers, including Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana, on their toes.

It was a well-paced innings studded with boundaries and sixes. His switch-hit six off Sunil Narine over extra cover was a moment of brilliance, showcasing his adaptability against spin. Prabhsimran reached his half-century with a boundary off Chetan Sakariya, a milestone underlining his growing stature as a reliable T20 opener.

Partnering with Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran forged a 120-run opening stand in just 10.3 overs, the joint second-highest opening partnership of IPL 2025 and Punjab’s highest against KKR, surpassing the 116-run stand by Chris Gayle and KL Rahul in 2018. Arya’s 69 off 35 balls, laced with eight fours and four sixes, complemented Prabhsimran’s aggression. Their partnership, which yielded 103 runs by the 10.3-over mark, featured brutal hitting, with every six soaring beyond the advertising boards, as noted by fans on X.

Though Andre Russell broke the stand by dismissing Arya, Prabhsimran’s knock laid a solid foundation, propelling Punjab to 139/1 after 13 overs.