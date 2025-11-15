Pragmatism over loyalty, IPL takes a leap forward

Mumbai: “Money has value, but in a league like the IPL, loyalty has a greater value.” So read an extract from a 2010 IPL ruling under which Rajasthan Royals’ Ravindra Jadeja was banned for a year for attempting to sign with another franchise while under contract. Kolkata, India - Nov. 15, 2025: Indian bowler Ravindra Jadeja on second day of India-SA First Test match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India, on Saturday, November 15, 2025. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

How dated the sentiment of that ruling now sounds can be understood from the squad overhauls many franchises orchestrated ahead of the retention deadline on Saturday for IPL 2026.

Andre Russell, 37, one of T20 cricket’s MVPs whom Kolkata Knight Riders trusted through doping suspension and troubled knee was released for the players’ auction.

Sanju Samson, 31, an out-and-out Rajasthan Royals’ product in whom the franchise believed more than the national selectors ever did, was traded out to Chennai Super Kings in a move that had been in the works for quite some time.

The much publicised Samson trade was in exchange for Jadeja, who goes back to his first home after spending over a decade with CSK, where he was part of three title-winning campaigns. Jadeja agreed for his value to be reduced from Rs.18 crore to Rs.14 crore to accommodate Sam Curran (Rs.2.4 crore) in the RR-CSK trade for Samson.

Loyalty could no longer be the driving force with IPL evolving into a free-market economy, encouraging the use of the trading window. After 18 seasons, it is only now that teams actively used the opportunity to help each other repair loose ends in the squads, over the uncertainty of a mini auction. Mohammed Shami (SRH to LSG) was among the eight traded players, although this was an all-cash trade.

The circumstances around each of the major trades were different. RR were left with no choice once Samson informed the franchise at the end of last season that he wanted to make a fresh start. Being able to bring in an experienced all-rounder like Jadeja in exchange means it will hurt them less. Jadeja, 36, is no longer the ‘rockstar’ as Shane Warne dubbed him in the victorious first season in 2008, but could slot in as RR’s lead spinner, after the Jaipur franchise released their Sri Lankan spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga.

For CSK, last season’s poor showings demanded a change in approach and Jadeja, with fading powers, perhaps no longer remained a playing eleven lock compared to wrist spinner Noor Ahmed. Besides, they are known to have been the first to jump in the queue for fan-favourite Samson, to end their search for a strong wicket-keeper batter in the post-MS Dhoni scenario.

Given that Dhoni is 44, and his propensity to spring surprises -- he gave up captaincy to Jadeja at the start of 2022 season -- a mid-season Dhoni-Samson transition cannot be ruled out if CSK have a good auction. While Ruturaj Gaikwad will continue to lead CSK, Jadeja offers a stop-gap leadership option to RR.

“We are deeply grateful for Jadeja’s extraordinary contributions and the legacy he leaves behind. We also welcome Sanju Samson, whose skill-set and achievements complement our ambitions. This decision has been made with great thought, respect, and a long-term vision,” CSK managing director, Kasi Viswanathan said.

Russell’s exit from KKR was in keeping with their mood to seek an overhaul -- they will go to the auction with the biggest purse (Rs.64.3 crore). It was still a major surprise, considering the Jamaican’s presence in most KKR teams around the world. In their eyes, the powerhitter’s best days may be behind him. But as IPL has proven, players do find a new wind, fresh motivation in a new jersey.

Those changes will be set in motion when the paddles go up in the auction in Abu Dhabi on December 16.