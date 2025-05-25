Preity Zinta shreds third umpire for 'unacceptable' mistake during PBKS vs DC match: 'Spoke to Karun Nair and...'

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta minced no words as he lambasted the third umpire for a controversial call in the 15th over of PBKS' batting innings. Taking to social media after the loss against Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match, the Bollywood actor said such mistakes are unacceptable in a big, high-profile tournament. During Punjab Kings batting innings, it seemed that Shashank Singh had hit a six off the bowling of Mohit Sharma on the last ball of the 15th over. However, the third umpire thought otherwise. IPL 2025, PBKS vs DC: Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta slams the third umpire for a controversial cal(REUTERS )

What made the third umpire's call more controversial was that the fielder at the boundary ropes, Karun Nair, also indicated that the ball went over the fence for a maximum.

Nair made the signal after attempting to take a catch on the boundary. The third umpire was then asked to check, and he found no evidence of Nair's foot touching the boundary line. He thought it to be a neat and clean effort, and as a result, Punjab Kings got just a single run.

Replying to a fan tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Zinta said that she even spoke to Karun Nair and the batter once again confirmed to her that the ball definitely crossed the boundary fence.

"In a such a high profile tournament with so much technology at the Third Umpire’s disposal such mistakes are unacceptable & simply shouldn’t happen. I spoke To Karun after the game & he confirmed it was DEFINITELY a 6 ! I rest my case ! #PBKSvsDC #IPL2025," Preity Zinta wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Punjab Kings' top-two chances in limbo

This six-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals has seriously damaged Punjab Kings' chances of making the top two. The side must now win their last league stage game against the Mumbai Indians to make it to the top two.

Even a win doesn't guarantee them a spot in the top two. If Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) win by a big margin and Gujarat Titans defeat Chennai Super Kings (CSK), then RCB and GT would seal their place in Qualifier 1, and Punjab Kings would have to play the Eliminator.

Speaking of the contest between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, the latter chased down 207 with six wickets in hand and three balls to spare. Sameer Rizvi played an unbeaten knock of 58 runs off 25 balls while Karun Nair also chipped in 44 runs.

Earlier, Punjab Kings posted 206/8 in 20 overs owing to Shreyas Iyer's knock of 53 runs. Marcus Stoinis provided the late flourish to PBKS' innings as he smashed 44 runs off 17 balls with the help of 5 fours and 2 sixes.