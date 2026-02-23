Prema the star as India A women retain Asia Cup Rising Stars Trophy

Chandigarh: India A defeated Bangladesh by 46 runs in the final to retain the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Thailand on Sunday. Recreating the script of the previous edition’s summit clash, India A outclassed Bangladesh at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok. Navi Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Prema Rawat during the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI01_17_2026_000577B) (PTI)

Opting to bat, India A posted a competitive 134/7, anchored by a fluent 51 off 34 balls from Tejal Hasabnis and a steady 36 from skipper Radha Yadav. Bangladesh began brightly in reply with Shamima Sultana (20 off 15) and Sarmin Sultana (15 off 30) stitching together a promising start. But once leg-spinner Prema Rawat found her rhythm, the contest tilted decisively.

Rawat’s incisive spell (3/12 in 4 overs) dismantled the middle order rapidly. She removed Sarmin, Sadia Akter (10) and Lata Mondal (1) in quick succession, triggering a collapse from which Bangladesh never recovered. The 24-year-old finished the tournament with eight wickets, underlining her growing stature as a match-winner.

Not long ago, Rawat was part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title-winning campaign in the Women’s Premier League, having been picked for ₹1.2 crore at the mini auction for the 2025 edition. Consistent performances for Uttarakhand in domestic cricket and impactful outings for India A — including a tour of Australia ahead of the ODI World Cup — has steadily strengthened her case for senior national selection.

“India hasn’t seen many leg-spinners winning matches consistently after Poonam Yadav. Prema’s exposure in India A and WPL has boosted her confidence. She’s also an outstanding fielder and a handy batter — qualities crucial in modern cricket,” said her coach Ravi Negi of Nimbus Cricket Academy, Dehradun.

Rawat’s journey is as compelling as her rise. Daughter of a former Army man, she lived in Bareilly before moving to Uttarakhand in 2019. A brief stint in hockey and participation in School Games Federation of India events preceded her switch to cricket. That year, she joined the academy and also earned a place in the senior Uttarakhand state team.

“I was the assistant coach then. Her bowling and fielding stood out immediately. Since that season, there has been no looking back,” Negi recalled.

While Rawat delivered the decisive blows in the final, Sonia Mendhiya and Tanuja Kanwar chipped in with two wickets apiece to help bowl Bangladesh out for 88.

With another trophy secured, India A’s triumph in Bangkok was not just a title defence — it was a statement of depth, promise and a future knocking on the national selectors’ doors.

Brief Scores

India A: 134/7 in 20 overs (Tejal Hasabnis 51*, Radha Yadav 36, Fahima Khatun 4/25) beat Bangladesh A: 88 in 19.1 overs (Shamima Sultana 20, Prema Rawat 3/12, Tanuja Kanwar 2/12). India A won by 46 runs