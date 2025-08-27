Prithvi Shaw vows to put BCCI, Agarkar on notice; takes just two innings to show 'class': 'Batting was never an issue'

It's not easy being Prithvi Shaw. Once touted as the next Sachin Tendulkar of Indian cricket, Shaw's fall from grace has been well-documented. From winning the Under-19 World Cup to smashing a century on his India debut, Shaw's career spiralled and how? The 25-year-old is nowhere close to making a comeback to the Indian cricket team, having last played an international match in July 2021. It's been more than four years since Shaw was seen in India colours, and things continued to go from bad to worse when his own team, Mumbai, the one he has represented since he first broke through in First-Class cricket, dropped him on disciplinary grounds. Will we see Prithvi Shaw back in action for India?(Prithvi Shaw/Instagram)

After switching to Maharashtra, though, Shaw is fiercely dedicated to turning things around. Currently playing the Buchi Babu tournament, Shaw has shown the kind of form that first put him into the limelight, scoring 111 against Chhattisgarh and 66 more against the TNCA President XI. Shaw obviously still has a long way to go, but the start has been promising, impressing Maharashtra's chief selector Akshay Darekar.

"Prithvi is on the right track. There was never an issue with his batting. He is focused and keen to make a statement with his bat. He is completely committed to his fitness too and has been doing his training drills religiously," Darekar told mid-Day.

A former India A and Maharashtra spinner, Darekar, reiterated something that was always very well known to the public: Shaw's issues were off the field. Sure enough, the drop in his fitness levels had an adverse effect on his batting and impacted his ability to bat long. But in a recent interview, Shaw promised to get back into the same shape that he was in 2018, sparking hope that a miraculous comeback would happen somewhere along the way. Ajit Agarkar, the BCCI chairman of selectors, keeps a keen eye on performers, and if Shaw can grab the former India pacer's attention, his India exile could very well end.

Prithvi Shaw's tumultuous period

Things were fine for Shaw until 2023, when he joined Northamptonshire and played a couple of solid knocks in the Royal London One-Day Cup. During the second half of the year, Shaw's career went downhill, with fitness and disciplinary issues creeping in. Shaw even went unsold at the IPL 2024 mega-auction last year, capping off a woeful 18 months for the once-talented Indian star. However, a fresh start with Maharashtra is keeping Shaw's spirits high, with Darekar certain that an upswing is just around the corner.

"We know he always likes to play aggressively and dominate the opposition. And he batted the same way in his first two matches for Maharashtra at the Buchi Babu Tournament. His class was evident in both those knocks. He is hungry to score big runs. The target is to help Maharashtra reach the Ranji knockouts through his strong performances," he added.

"The more he performs, the better it will be, not just for our team but also for him, as he can achieve his individual goals too. He realises that this upcoming season will be crucial for him and he wants to make it count."