Prithvi Shaw begins a new innings of his career with a century for Maharashtra on debut; fans say..

Prithvi Shaw began his innings with Maharashtra in some style as he smashed a 122-ball century in his debut innings for the state team in the opening round of the Buchi Babu Trophy 2025 in Chennai. Playing against Chhattisgarh, Shaw brought his A-game, helping Maharashtra claw their way back after suffering an initial collapse. Maharashtra stumbled to 143/5 at one stage after the loss of Ruturaj Gaikwad's wicket. Prithvi Shaw smashed a ton on his Maharashtra debut in the Buchi Babu tournament(PTI)

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain lost his wicket for 1 as he came out to bat at No.4. However, Shaw continued with his counter-attack. His innings included 14 boundaries and one six. Earlier in the game, Chhattisgarh had piled on 252 runs in 89.3 overs on the opening day.

Prithvi Shaw was outstanding in the field, and he took three catches in the outfield. This is Shaw's first competitive outing since December 2024. Shaw was eventually dismissed for 111 off 141 balls. He was dismissed by leg-spinner Shubham Agrawal.

The 25-year-old made the switch from Mumbai to Maharashtra in July 2025. He had written a letter to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA)seeking a No-Objection Certificate to make the move. Mumbai granted him permission, and hence, he made the switch to Maharashtra.

Shaw was embroiled in several controversies last year after he was dropped from the Mumbai team due to issues with his fitness and discipline.

“At this stage of my career, I believe joining the Maharashtra team will help me grow further as a cricketer. I am deeply grateful to the Mumbai Cricket Association for the opportunities and support I have received over the years," Shaw had said after making the move to Maharashtra.

Shaw's international career

Shaw has played five Tests, six ODIs, and a T20I for India so far. His last international appearance came in July 2021. The right-hander was viewed as the next big thing in Indian cricket once he made his debut in 2018; however, he quickly fizzled out.

The youngster also went unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction before the 2025 season. Despite several injuries across the ten teams in the IPL, no team even picked Shaw as a replacement player.