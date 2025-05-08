BCCI issues official statement after Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match in Dharamsala called off

The IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala was called off on Thursday (May 8) after just 10.1 overs of action. BCCI revealed the decision was taken due to power outage caused by a significant technical failure in the area and regretted the inconvenience caused to the in-stadium attendees. Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was called off midway

"The Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals match (Match#58) in Tata IPL was forced to be abandoned due to a significant technical failure at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala. Due to a power outage in the area, one of the light towers at the HPCA stadium malfunctioned. BCCI regrets the inconvenience caused to the in-stadium attendees," the board's official statement read.

Despite the official statement from the BCCI, a PTI report indicated that the floodlights went dim at the venue midway through the PBKS-DC game due to security reasons following air raid alerts in nearby areas amid escalating tensions on the India-Pakistan border, which forced a blackout in the hill town.

Meanwhile, Cricbuzz reported that both the teams and the spectators were evacuated from the venue. The players and the support staff members of both teams boarded the bus after their families were escorted out.

The report added that a source at the stadium revealed: "There was no announcement over the PA system but the local police and the venue operations team requested for a slow evacuation of the stadium."

PBKS, DC share a point each

Both Punjab and Delhi, who are fighting tooth and nail for a spot in the playoffs, shared a point each after the match was abandoned. The Shreyas Iyer-led side is currently in the third spot with 16 points from 12 games. This was the second game this season where they were forced to share a point after a washout in Chandigarh against the Kolkata Knight Riders last month. Delhi, on the other hand, remain at the fifth spot with 14 points from 12 matches.

The Punjab side, who opted to bat first at their adopted home ground, was 122 for 1 in 10.1 overs when the lights went out. Prabhsimran Singh was batting at 50 off 28 balls while his opening partner Priyansh Arya made 70 off 34 balls before getting dismissed by pacer T Natarajan before proceedings came to a halt.

