Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

R Ashwin surpasses Anil Kumble's 18-year-old record after wrecking NZ batting order at Wankhede

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 03, 2024 08:56 AM IST

Ravichandran Ashwin eclipsed Anil Kumble for a major record at the Wankhede Stadium during Day 2 of the final Test.

Ravichandran Ashwin, India’s premier off-spinner, added yet another milestone to his decorated Test career on Day 2 of the third Test against New Zealand. Taking three critical wickets for 63 runs, Ashwin surpassed Anil Kumble to become the highest wicket-taker at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, claiming 41 wickets across six matches at an average of 19.75.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips during the second day of the third and final Test (AFP)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips during the second day of the third and final Test (AFP)

Kumble held the previous record of 38 wickets in seven matches.

Ashwin’s performance on the second day of the Test provided a much-needed breakthrough for Team India. After going wicketless in the first innings with figures of 0/47 in 14 overs, he made a strong comeback in the second innings, dismantling New Zealand’s middle order.

His first wicket was that of Rachin Ravindra, whom he dismissed with a clever stumping setup. Ashwin’s bowling proved challenging for the batters, as he adjusted his tactics to outwit them, especially Glenn Phillips, who initially attacked Ashwin with two sixes. However, Ashwin had the final say, using his signature carrom ball to deceive Phillips and castling his stumps.

Switching from around the wicket to over the stumps after being hit for two sixes, he adjusted his angle and flight to create an enticing trap. Phillips, expecting another standard delivery, was left baffled as the carrom ball, pitched on the leg stump, sharply turned to hit the top of off-stump.

Ashwin’s third scalp came in the form of Will Young, who was also undone by Ashwin's well-disguised carrom ball. Attempting a drive, Young ended up hitting the ball straight back to the bowler, securing Ashwin’s third wicket and tightening India’s hold on the game. Ashwin’s impact, alongside Ravindra Jadeja’s four-wicket haul, left New Zealand struggling at 171/9 by stumps, with only a narrow lead of 143 runs.

A return in form for off-spinner

This three-wicket haul marks a vital confidence boost for Ashwin, especially as he heads into India’s upcoming five-Test series against Australia. Having managed just six wickets in the previous five innings of this series at an average of 51.33, his Day 2 performance reestablished his rhythm.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //