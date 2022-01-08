Rahul Dravid has his say on Rishabh Pant's rash batting, says 'we're going to have some level of conversations with him'

India head coach Rahul Dravid has spoken about Rishabh Pant and his shot selection in following the wicketkeeper batter's dismissal in the second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg. Time and again, Pant has been found guilty of playing a reckless shot and getting out, the latest example of which was seen at the Wanderers, where charging down the wicket to Lungi Ngidi, pant edged the ball and was out caught behind for a three-ball duck.

While Dravid pointed out that its natural to back a player of Pant’s caliber, the coach hinted at him and the management having certain conversations with the youngster to iron out the chinks in his batting.

"We know Rishabh plays positively and he plays in a particular manner and that has got him a little bit of success. But yeah, of course there are times when we're going to have some level of conversations with him around, just a little bit of maybe just selection of the time to play that [shot]," Dravid said during the post-match press conference on Thursday.

"No one's ever going to tell Rishabh not to be a positive player, not to be an aggressive player, but sometimes it's just a question of picking and choosing the time to do that. I think when you just come in, maybe giving yourself a bit more time might be a little bit more advisable, but look, in the end we know what we're getting with Rishabh - he is a really positive player, he's someone who can change the course of a game very quickly for us, so you naturally won't take that away from him and ask him to become something very different."

Pant has found some harsh criticism coming his way in the wake of his shot selection. Besides, the fact that he has scored just one half-century since March of last year is adding to the criticism. The likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Madan Lal and more have urged Pant to show more maturity and having a ‘little more sense of responsibility’. Pant has received Dravid's backing, who is certain about the 23-year-old batter getting better.

"Sometimes it's just about figuring out what is the right time to maybe attack or maybe play out a slightly difficult period that sets the game up for you or sets the innings up. He's learning. He plays in a particular way, so it's always something that he's going to keep learning, he's going to keep improving and keep getting better," added Dravid.

