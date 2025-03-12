Rahul Dravid injures himself while playing cricket ahead of IPL 2025; Rajasthan Royals shares crucial update on The Wall

Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid suffered an injury just a week before the start of the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), sparking fear among fans. But the franchise confirmed that the India legend will rejoin their pre-season training camp on Wednesday. Rahul Dravid was named Rajasthan Royals head coach in September 2024

Taking to social media, Rajasthan shared an update on Dravid, saying the former India head coach, who returned to the franchise in September last year, incurred a foot injury while playing cricket in Bengaluru, and hence was not with the team that began their training for the 18th season of the IPL, which will start on March 22.

In the picture shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Dravid was spotted with a cast on his left leg. However, the franchise revealed that he would join the camp in Jaipur on Wednesday. "Head Coach Rahul Dravid, who picked up an injury while playing Cricket in Bangalore, is recovering well and will join us today in Jaipur," the Royals said in a post.

Dravid returned to competitive cricket?

Thirteen years after his retirement, the 52-year-old returned to competitive action last month when he made a rare appearance for Vijaya Cricket Club in the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Group III league semifinal alongside his 16-year-old son, Anvay. The father-son duo had stitched a 43-run stand for the fourth wicket, where Dravid scored 29 off 28.

Prior to that game, Dravid also appeared in another match in the same tournament, where his son hogged the limelight with a 60-ball 58.

Dravid returned to the Royals last year before the mega auction. The former Royals captain and coach spent five seasons with the franchise from 2011 to 2015. During the 18th season of the IPL, Dravid will work closely with Royals' Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara and captain Sanju Samson.

"Rahul sir was the one who spotted me from the trials," Samson told Jiostar in a recent interview. "He came up to me and said, 'Can you play for my team?' From there to now, with me being the captain of the franchise and he coming back - I'm very grateful, as we all are in the franchise, to have Rahul sir back. I have played under him [at RR] as a player when he was the captain and I have played under him in the Indian team when he was the coach. But a captain-coach relationship is very special and I'm very much looking forward to learning a lot from him.