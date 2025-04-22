Rajasthan Royals break silence on fixing allegations, demand strict action against RCA ad-hoc committee convenor

Rajasthan Royals, on Tuesday evening (April 22, 2025), broke their silence on being accused of match-fixing by Jaideep Bihani, the ad-hoc committee convenor of the Rajasthan Cricket Association. According to a report in Sportstar, the franchise wrote a letter to the Rajasthan government and the state's Sports Council demanding strict action against Bihani. Rajasthan Royals lost by two runs against Lucknow Super Giants at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Saturday, April 19, 2025.(PTI)

Bihani based his allegations after Rajasthan lost a close encounter in Jaipur on April 19 against Lucknow Super Giants, falling short of just two runs in the chase of 181. It was the second time in four days that the 2008 IPL champions capitulated in a run chase, having suffered a similar defeat against Delhi Capitals last week, where they lost in the Super Over.

Calling the allegations "completely false and baseless," Royals wrote a letter to state sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and the Sports Council.

"Jaideep Bihani, convener of the ad-hoc committee of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA), has issued a statement regarding Rajasthan Royals' (RR) performance in recent matches, Rajasthan Sports Council and BCCI. In which he has made comments raising doubts on the performance of Rajasthan Royals and hinting at manipulation in IPL matches," read the letter.

"Jaideep Bihani has also accused Rajasthan Royals management, Rajasthan Sports Council and BCCI of colluding with each other to exclude RCA ad hoc from participating in IPL. Whereas in reality, all the allegations made by ad hoc committee convener Jaideep Bihani are completely false and baseless. There is no evidence for them…"

Rajasthan also lashed out at Bihani, a BJP MLA from Sriganganagar, for tarnishing the franchise's reputation with needless allegations.

"These public allegations cause great damage to the reputation and image of Rajasthan Royals. Such statements have unnecessarily escalated the controversy and also attempted to mislead the public. Along with this, Bihani has also worked to reduce the credibility of Royal Multi Sport Private Limited (RMPL), Rajasthan Royals franchise, Rajasthan Sports Council and the BCCI, as well as cricket. Whereas we have been working successfully with the state association and state government as per the instructions of the BCCI for the last 18 years," the letter added.

Bihani also accused the franchise of omitting the RCA ad-hoc committee while organising IPL matches in Jaipur this year.

"This year, according to the BCCI, Rajasthan Sports Council has the rights to host IPL matches in Jaipur. Therefore, Rajasthan Royals is working closely with the BCCI and the Council under the guidance and support of the state government to organise the IPL smoothly," the Royals wrote.

"We request the Sports Council and the State Government to take all necessary steps and actions to prevent and control such conduct. We are writing to you with full faith in your leadership. We hope that you will intervene appropriately in this matter…"

Rajasthan will next be in action against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday (April 24), at the Chinnaswamy, before returning home to host the Gujarat Titans on April 28.