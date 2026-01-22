Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 6 LIVE Score: Shubman Gill's bad luck with toss continues as Jadeja's Saurashtra bat first

The headline clash is in Rajkot: Shubman Gill turns up to lead Punjab against Saurashtra, where Ravindr Jadeja is set to play on home turf. It is a rare domestic game with two current India ODI mainstays headlining opposite dressing rooms, and it instantly lifts the stakes for a Punjab side trying to keep qualification hopes breathing.

In Group C, Bengal are pushing hard for a knockout berth and, for this restart, they’re stacking their pace: Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep are all in the mix as Bengal host Services in Kalyani. For Bengal, it’s not just star value — it’s a very deliberate “win-now” bowling plan on a surface expected to help seam.

Group D has another marquee thread: Mohammed Siraj is captaining Hyderabad against table-toppers Mumbai, while Mumbai’s squad features India Test batter Sarfaraz Khan. That’s leadership responsibility for Siraj plus a batting high-point for Mumbai in a round where every first-innings session could swing the group ladder

And it’s not only the “headline” centres. Tripura’s XI, for instance, includes India-capped Hanuma Vihari and Vijay Shankar — the kind of experienced names who can tilt a domesctic game even when the cameras aren’t.