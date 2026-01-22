Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 6 LIVE Score: Shubman Gill's bad luck with toss continues as Jadeja's Saurashtra bat first
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 6 LIVE Score: Ranji Trophy round 6 returns with Shubman Gill vs Ravindra Jadeja taking the center stage.
Ranji Trophy round 6 starts with Gill vs Jadeja as the main attraction.
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 6 LIVE Score: Ranji Trophy is back with a very international window vibe: several India names are jumping straight from the recently finished India-New Zealand ODI series into domestic cricket. This round lans right in the middle of knockout math across groups, so the timing isn't cosmetic. For a bunch of teams, one big player can be the difference between “we are alive” and “see you next season.”...Read More
The headline clash is in Rajkot: Shubman Gill turns up to lead Punjab against Saurashtra, where Ravindr Jadeja is set to play on home turf. It is a rare domestic game with two current India ODI mainstays headlining opposite dressing rooms, and it instantly lifts the stakes for a Punjab side trying to keep qualification hopes breathing.
In Group C, Bengal are pushing hard for a knockout berth and, for this restart, they’re stacking their pace: Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep are all in the mix as Bengal host Services in Kalyani. For Bengal, it’s not just star value — it’s a very deliberate “win-now” bowling plan on a surface expected to help seam.
Group D has another marquee thread: Mohammed Siraj is captaining Hyderabad against table-toppers Mumbai, while Mumbai’s squad features India Test batter Sarfaraz Khan. That’s leadership responsibility for Siraj plus a batting high-point for Mumbai in a round where every first-innings session could swing the group ladder
And it’s not only the “headline” centres. Tripura’s XI, for instance, includes India-capped Hanuma Vihari and Vijay Shankar — the kind of experienced names who can tilt a domesctic game even when the cameras aren’t.
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 6 LIVE Score: Saurashtra win the toss and elect to bat first
Shubman Gill's toss misfortune continues as Saurashtra have won the toss in Rajkot and have elected to bat first.
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 6 LIVE Score: Gill vs Jadeja in Rajkot
The headline clash is in Rajkot: Shubman Gill turns up to lead Punjab against Saurashtra, where Ravindr Jadeja is set to play on home turf. It is a rare domestic game with two current India ODI mainstays headlining opposite dressing rooms, and it instantly lifts the stakes for a Punjab side trying to keep qualification hopes breathing.