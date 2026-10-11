Ranji Trophy First Round Live Updates: Mohammed Shami gets first crack with cherry; Bengal include Abishek Porel in XI
Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Live Updates: Follow the latest first-round updates here.
Ranji Trophy 2026-27 First Round Live Updates: The road to domestic glory finally begins as the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy gets underway. All eyes will be on the star Indian performers representing their respective state teams. Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar and Mohammed Shami are all set to make their presence felt and it would be interesting to see how they go about their business. Jammu and Kashmir, as the reigning champions, embark on their title defence against Madhya Pradesh.
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- 11 Oct 2026, 09:07:59 AM IST
Shami leaks runs in his opening over
It's not an ideal start for Shami in the opening over as he leaks seven runs with Sanat Sangwan hitting a four off the fourth delivery. Sangwan and Sarthak Ranjan play the pacer out with ease, sending calming signals to the Delhi dressing room in Kalyani.
Delhi 7/0
- 11 Oct 2026, 09:01:30 AM IST
Toss update
For the match between Bengal and Delhi, the former have won the toss and opted to bowl. Mohammed Shami, Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar are all in the playing XI for Bengal, and hence a trial by fire awaits the Delhi batters. For Delhi, Yash Dhull, Ayush Badoni, and Ayush Doseja will hold the key if the side are to post a substantial score in the first innings.
Meanwhile, Jharkhand have won the toss and elected to bat against Kerala.
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- 11 Oct 2026, 08:58:24 AM IST
What are the key fixtures to look forward to?
There are several matches scheduled for Sunday, but some you need to keep an eye on for their star power. Bengal vs Delhi, Mumbai vs Chandigarh, Karnataka vs Andhra, J&K vs Madhya Pradesh and Saurashtra vs Chhattisgarh are some of the matches that you need to watch out for.
Mohammed Siraj's Hyderabad will also be in action against Tripura. The pacer will be leading the team for the first time in the Ranji Trophy.
- 11 Oct 2026, 08:55:38 AM IST
What did Shami say?
Ahead of Bengal's match against Delhi, Mohammed Shami, the veteran pacer, addressed the media, and as expected, he was asked whether he still harbours the dream of making a comeback into the Indian squad. However, the speedster didn't make a fuss, simply saying it wasn't his loss if he didn't play for the national team yet again.
He also had good things to say about Bhuvneshwar Kumar who recently made a comeback into India's T20I team for the five matches against New Zealand.
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- 11 Oct 2026, 08:50:36 AM IST
Things to watch out for in Ranji this season!
There are plenty of things to keep an eye on in the Ranji Trophy season. For starters, the tournament will be all about identifying stars who can feature for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy next year, as Australia come to town for five Tests. It would also be interesting to see how many matches Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets to play for Bihar.
The T20I schedule is all stacked up as India travel to New Zealand for five T20Is after the series against the Windies comes to an end. Hence, it would be interesting to see how the youngster gets time to play in the Ranji Trophy.
Our special correspondent Somshuvra Laha gives you a lowdown on what to expect from the latest Ranji season and what are the things that you should be eagerly looking out for
- 11 Oct 2026, 08:40:24 AM IST
Can Delhi turn it around?
Our correspondent Samreen Razzaqui hit the ground running, speaking to the newly appointed Delhi coach Vijay Dahiya. Delhi, which has won the Ranji Trophy seven times, last emerged victorious in 2007-08, and it has been a long wait since then. Years have passed, but Delhi's performances have continued to go downhill. Can Dahiya and the new mentor, Rajkumar Sharma, turn it all around?
If you want to read how Dahiya is going about coaching Delhi, here's a peek into his mindset and philosophy
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- 11 Oct 2026, 08:34:41 AM IST
All you need to know about Ranji Trophy 2026-27 season
A total of 38 teams have been divided into five groups: A, B, C, D, and the Plate Group. Mumbai will begin their campaign against Chandigarh while Delhi take on Bengal. The defending champions, Jammu and Kashmir, will begin their campaign against Madhya Pradesh.
Several Indian stars, including KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Mukesh Kumar, and Akash Deep, will be in action for their respective state teams. However, India captain Shubman Gill will miss Punjab's match against Assam; however, he's likely to be available for the second round.
Here's all you need to know about the latest Ranji season
- 11 Oct 2026, 08:30:06 AM IST
Hello and welcome!
India's premier red-ball domestic competition finally gets underway today. I, Vishesh, will be taking you through the major developments of the opening day of the Ranji Trophy first round. Mumbai, Delhi, Bengal, Karnataka are all in action, which basically means there's a lot of cricket that you need to stay up with. All the updates will be provided here. Stay tuned.
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