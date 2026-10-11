Ranji Trophy First Round Live Updates: Mohammed Shami gets first crack with cherry; Bengal include Abishek Porel in XI

Ranji Trophy 2026-27 First Round Live Updates: The road to domestic glory finally begins as the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy gets underway. All eyes will be on the star Indian performers representing their respective state teams. Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar and Mohammed Shami are all set to make their presence felt and it would be interesting to see how they go about their business. Jammu and Kashmir, as the reigning champions, embark on their title defence against Madhya Pradesh.