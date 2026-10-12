Ranji Trophy First Round Day 2 Live Updates: Easwaran provides steady start to Bengal; Siddhesh Lad nearing century
Ranji Trophy First Round Day 2 Live Updates: Abhimanyu Easwaran will look to provide a good start to Bengal after the side bundled out Delhi for 240.
Ranji Trophy First Round Day 2 Live Updates: India's premier red-ball competition got underway on Sunday, and the opening day provided several talking points. KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan were expected to dominate the proceedings on the opening day, but they failed to get going, enduring disappointing outings in the first innings. Mohammed Shami, however, stepped up, taking four wickets for Bengal in Kalyani and helping the side bundle out Delhi for 240. For Karnataka, Ravichandran Smaran was the standout performer, slamming a century and taking the team to 274.
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- 12 Oct 2026, 09:25:52 AM IST
Bengal scoring at a rapid pace!
Both Abhimanyu Easwaran and Ankur Paul are having no trouble in the middle, and the runs are flowing for Bengal against Delhi in Kalyani. The two openers have already smashed a plethora of boundaries, and Delhi are in desperate need of some probing bowling.
Bengal 28/0 in 4.3 overs.
- 12 Oct 2026, 09:12:16 AM IST
Nothing alarming!
Thankfully, Abhimanyu Easwaran is back and up, raring to go and face the next delivery. The Bengal captain is attended to by the team physio, gets some treatment and then gets ready to carry on with his innings. The experienced right-hander plays the next delivery through the covers, and a fumble allows the two batters to run two.
Bengal 5/0 in 2 overs.
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- 12 Oct 2026, 09:09:31 AM IST
Easwaran off the mark!
Abhimanyu Easwaran has gotten off the mark against Delhi. He is timing the ball really well; however, the deliveries are going straight to the fielders. But what has happened here? The right-hander looks to evade the bouncer but the ball hits him straight on the helmet and the team physio comes out for the mandatory concussion test.
Bengal 3/0
- 12 Oct 2026, 09:02:04 AM IST
How did top India stars perform on the opening day?
KL Rahul (4), Yashasvi Jaiswal (0), Sarfaraz Khan (1), and Karun Nair (8) endured a horrid time, getting dismissed for low scores in the first innings of their respective matches. On the other hand, Mohammed Shami stepped up with the ball for Bengal against Delhi, scalping four wickets.
Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar also made the ball talk for Bengal, and their performances were something to brag about in Kalyani.
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- 12 Oct 2026, 08:36:02 AM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello! It's Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy first-round and I, Vishesh Roy, will once again be taking you through the latest developments of the day. The opening day lived up to the high billing and there were several talking points. The top India stars didn't have a good day barring Mohammed Shami, Akash Deep and Mohammed Shami. But some youngsters further enhanced their reputation.