Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 2 Live Updates: Ayush Badoni looks to lead Delhi's charge, Siraj eyes wickets for Hyderabad
Ranji Trophy 2026 2nd Round Live Updates: Ayush Badoni will look to lead Delhi's charge against Gujarat in Palam.
Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 2 Live Updates: Ayush Badoni, the Delhi captain, will look to lead his charge against Gujarat to help Delhi post a solid total on the board. Earlier, Priyansh Arya hit 199, and his partnership with Badoni ensured that Delhi took the honours on the opening day. In another game, Hyderabad skipper Mohammed Siraj will look to impress with the ball and get some rhythm ahead of the marquee Test series against New Zealand....Read More
Earlier, India Test captain Shubman Gill disappointed on his Ranji return, getting out for just 1 and lasting five balls in the middle against Chhattisgarh.
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- 19 Oct 2026, 09:27:15 AM IST
Here's how the scores read at stumps on Day 1
As the Elite Group matches are about to resume, here's how the scores read at stumps on the opening day:
Assam vs Tripura - Assam 228/6
Andhra vs Hyderabad - Hyderabad 275; Andhra 9/0
Baroda vs Bihar - Bihar 166 all out; Baroda 77/3
Delhi vs Gujarat - Delhi 381/4
Haryana vs Chandigarh - Chandigarh 103 all out; Haryana 139/4
Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai - Himachal 140 all out; Mumbai 107/2
J&K vs Vidarbha - Jammu and Kashmir 260 all out
Karnataka vs Saurashtra - Karnataka 281/8
Kerala vs Odisha - Kerala 245/6
Maharashtra vs Jharkhand - Jharkhand 169 all out; Maharashtra 85/3
Pondicherry vs Madhya Pradesh - Pondicherry 177 all out; Madhya Pradesh 23/2
Punjab vs Chhattisgarh - Punjab 269/4
Rajasthan vs Railways - Rajasthan 247/2
Services vs Bengal - Bengal 184 all out; Services 83/5
Tamil Nadu vs Uttarakhand - Uttarakhand 134 all out; Tamil Nadu 185/2
Uttar Pradesh vs Goa - Uttar Pradesh 202 all out; Goa 43/0
- 19 Oct 2026, 09:17:02 AM IST
Elite Group matches
The Elite Group matches will resume at 9:30. All eyes will be on the Delhi vs Gujarat and Punjab vs Chhattisgarh contests. Day 2 could very well prove to the moving day. Stay tuned for more.
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- 19 Oct 2026, 08:55:39 AM IST
Assam vs Tripura
Mukhtar Hussain is bowled and the sixth wicket falls for Assam. Abhijit Sarkar with the seventh wicket for Tripura! Roshan Alam is the new batter in the middle and he joins Sarupam Purkayastha.
Assam 236/7
- 19 Oct 2026, 08:49:01 AM IST
Manipur strike!
Ram Gurung falls early and walks back to the hut after scoring five runs. Pheiroijam with the seventh wicket for Manipur. Much-needed early breakthrough for Manipur. However, Chhetri remains in the middle and is batting on 65 currently.
Meghalaya 338/7
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- 19 Oct 2026, 08:38:23 AM IST
Plate Group matches resume!
The Plate Group tie between Nagaland and Mizoram is underway. At stumps on Day 1, Mizoram had reached 332/5 owing to Chinmay Sutar's unbeaten century. He is nearing his double ton and will look to continue his team's charge on the second day.
The Meghalaya vs Manipur Day 2 is underway too. Meghalaya are currently 332/6. Kevin Christopher was the star batter for the side, scoring 110 on the opening day. Swastic Chhetri is currently batting, and he would look to get to his century and take the team past the 400-run mark.
- 19 Oct 2026, 08:31:51 AM IST
Shubman Gill disappoints
India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill was a part of Punjab's playing XI for the Ranji match against Chhattisgarh; however, he didn't enjoy a good outing in the first innings, lasting just five balls in the middle. The batter managed just one run before walking back to the pavilion.
Punjab skipper Uday Saharan then led from the front, hitting a century, taking the team to 269/4 at stumps on the opening day.
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- 19 Oct 2026, 08:20:43 AM IST
Standout performers of Day 1
Ayush Badoni and Priyansh Arya dominated the proceedings on the opening day of the contest against Gujarat, hitting centuries to take Delhi to a position of comfort. After the defeat against Bengal, this was exactly what the doctor ordered for Delhi. Arya was dismissed for 199, but Badoni stayed unbeaten on 115, taking Delhi to 381/4.
Delhi would now hope to continue with their charge in Palam and bat Gujarat out of the contest.
- 19 Oct 2026, 08:10:10 AM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello! This is Vishesh Roy and I will be taking you through the proceedings of the second day of the second round of the Ranji Trophy. The opening day was action-packed and several stars further boosted their credentials. Stay tuned as we bring to you all the action from several matches.
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