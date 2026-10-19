Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 2 Live Updates: Ayush Badoni looks to lead Delhi's charge, Siraj eyes wickets for Hyderabad

Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 2 Live Updates: Ayush Badoni, the Delhi captain, will look to lead his charge against Gujarat to help Delhi post a solid total on the board. Earlier, Priyansh Arya hit 199, and his partnership with Badoni ensured that Delhi took the honours on the opening day. In another game, Hyderabad skipper Mohammed Siraj will look to impress with the ball and get some rhythm ahead of the marquee Test series against New Zealand....Read More

Earlier, India Test captain Shubman Gill disappointed on his Ranji return, getting out for just 1 and lasting five balls in the middle against Chhattisgarh.