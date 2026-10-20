Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 3 Live Updates: Sarfaraz Khan looks to build on his century; Delhi aim to dominate Gujarat
Ranji Trophy 2026 2nd Round Day 3 Updates: Sarfaraz Khan will look to continue on after reaching 139 on stumps on Day 2.
Ranji Trophy 2026 2nd Round Day 3 Live Updates: The second round of the Ranji Trophy 2026-27 season enters Day 3 with several teams aiming to strengthen their positions and push for outright victories. Chinmay Sutar’s unbeaten 400 for Mizoram against Nagaland has emerged as the standout achievement of the round. Mumbai will also look to march ahead after taking a substantial lead against Himachal, owing to Sarfaraz Khan's century. ...Read More
Delhi will look to build on its momentum after posting a substantial first-innings total against Gujarat. Punjab will also look to press their advantage against Chhattisgarh.
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- 20 Oct 2026, 09:32:23 AM IST
Delhi eye wickets!
After posting 648/6 in the first innings, Delhi got two Gujarat wickets and the Badoni-led side will now aim to make early inroads on Day 3. For Gujarat, Vedant Trivedi and Manan Hingrajia are in the middle, batting on 32 and 12 respectively.
- 20 Oct 2026, 09:04:42 AM IST
Sarfaraz Khan's century
Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan showed his class on Day 2, hitting an unbeaten 139 to propel the team's performance against Himachal in Bilaspur. The right-hander who was recently overlooked for the India squad for the New Zealand Tests, will be looking to make a solid statement of intent on Day 3.
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- 20 Oct 2026, 08:51:07 AM IST
Scores at the end of Day 2
Here's how the situation of different matches was poised at stumps on Day 2:
Elite group
Assam vs Tripura - Assam 334; Tripura 62 all out & 143/5
Andhra vs Hyderabad - Hyderabad 275 & 78/2; Andhra 184 all out
Baroda vs Bihar - Bihar 166 all out & 4/0; Baroda 416 all out
Delhi vs Gujarat - Delhi 648/6D; Gujarat 98/2
Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai - Himachal 140 all out; Mumbai 398/4
J&K vs Vidarbha - Jammu and Kashmir 260 all out & 7/4; Vidarbha 305 all out
Karnataka vs Saurashtra - Karnataka 342 all out; Saurashtra 164/4
Kerala vs Odisha - Kerala 404 all out; Odisha 114/3
Maharashtra vs Jharkhand - Jharkhand 169 all out; Maharashtra 403/5
Pondicherry vs Madhya Pradesh - Pondicherry 177 all out; Madhya Pradesh 302/5
Punjab vs Chhattisgarh - Punjab 456 all out; Chattisgarh 76/5
Rajasthan vs Railways - Rajasthan 497 all out; Railways 45/1
Services vs Bengal - Bengal 184 all out & 146 all out; Services 122 & 12/0
Tamil Nadu vs Uttarakhand - Uttarakhand 134 all out & 9/1; Tamil Nadu 313 all out
Uttar Pradesh vs Goa - Uttar Pradesh 202 all out & 102/4; Goa 164 all out
- 20 Oct 2026, 08:40:45 AM IST
The biggest headline act!
The biggest headline maker of the Ranji Tropht Round 2 has been Chinmay Sutar, the Mizoram batter. The right-hander became just the second batter in the tournament's history to record an individual score of 400. He now has the second-highest score in the tournament, surpassing previous second-best of 379 of Prithvi Shaw.
Chinmay also spoke to HT about his achievement, revealing why he made the switch from Mumbai to Mizoram earlier this year.
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- 20 Oct 2026, 08:29:22 AM IST
Hello and welcome
Hello! I, Vishesh Roy, will be taking you through the third day of the proceedings in the Ranji Trophy Round 2. Several teams will be looking to push through for a win. Expect the contests to move at a rollicking pace on Tuesday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the important details.