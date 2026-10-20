Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 3 Live Updates: Sarfaraz Khan looks to build on his century; Delhi aim to dominate Gujarat

Ranji Trophy 2026 2nd Round Day 3 Live Updates: The second round of the Ranji Trophy 2026-27 season enters Day 3 with several teams aiming to strengthen their positions and push for outright victories. Chinmay Sutar’s unbeaten 400 for Mizoram against Nagaland has emerged as the standout achievement of the round. Mumbai will also look to march ahead after taking a substantial lead against Himachal, owing to Sarfaraz Khan's century. ...Read More

Delhi will look to build on its momentum after posting a substantial first-innings total against Gujarat. Punjab will also look to press their advantage against Chhattisgarh.