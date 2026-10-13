Ranji Trophy Day 3 Live Updates: Tushar Deshpande puts Mumbai on top, Porel hits ton for Bengal

Ranji Trophy Day 3 Live Updates: The opening round of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy enters a crucial phase on Day 3, with teams looking to turn promising starts into commanding positions and others facing the challenge of mounting a fightback. Jammu and Kashmir have mounted a small comeback after conceding a 76-run lead, reducing Madhya Pradesh to 59/4. On the other hand, Mumbai are running away with the game against Chandigarh, bundling out the opposition for 78, owing to Tushar Deshpande's five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick. Mumbai then gave the follow-on and immediately returned with another wicket. ...Read More

Speaking of the Bengal versus Delhi contest, the former are in a dominant position, extending their lead to 64, courtesy Sudip Gharami and Abishek Porel's centuries.