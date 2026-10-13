Ranji Trophy Day 3 Live Updates: Tushar Deshpande puts Mumbai on top, Porel hits ton for Bengal
Ranji Trophy 2026 Day 3 Live Updates: Tushar Deshpande's hat-trick put Mumbai on top at the Wankhede Stadium.
Ranji Trophy Day 3 Live Updates: The opening round of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy enters a crucial phase on Day 3, with teams looking to turn promising starts into commanding positions and others facing the challenge of mounting a fightback. Jammu and Kashmir have mounted a small comeback after conceding a 76-run lead, reducing Madhya Pradesh to 59/4. On the other hand, Mumbai are running away with the game against Chandigarh, bundling out the opposition for 78, owing to Tushar Deshpande's five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick. Mumbai then gave the follow-on and immediately returned with another wicket. ...Read More
Speaking of the Bengal versus Delhi contest, the former are in a dominant position, extending their lead to 64, courtesy Sudip Gharami and Abishek Porel's centuries.
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- 13 Oct 2026, 09:59:11 AM IST
Sudip Kumar Gharami falls!
Divij Mehra provides Delhi a much-needed breakthrough by dismissing Sudip Kumar Gharami for 133! Bengal still have an upper hand at the moment with Abishek Porel in the middle, continue with the same approach which he adopted yesterday.
- 13 Oct 2026, 09:52:25 AM IST
4th day batting tricky at Kalyani!
Fourth day batting usually is the most difficult at Kalyani. The uneven bounce in the first hour is evidence of that. Bengal would ideally want to bat once, which explains their caution - our correspondent Somshuvra Laha reports.
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- 13 Oct 2026, 09:02:29 AM IST
Porel starts off with a four!
Navdeep Saini bowls a long-hop and Porel hammers the delivery straight down the ground for a four. Excellent start to the day for Bengal. This might be a long day in the field for Delhi if they don't strike early.
Bengal 308/3.
- 13 Oct 2026, 08:59:36 AM IST
Gharmi and Abishek to resume innings!
Sudip Gharami and Abishek Porel are set to resume their innings for Bengal against Delhi. The duo will resume on their overnight scores of 122 and 114 in the bid to lengthen Bengal's lead against Delhi.
Bengal 304/3, lead by 64
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- 13 Oct 2026, 08:50:02 AM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third day of Ranji Trophy's first round matches. I, Vishesh Roy, will be taking you through the latest developments of the day. Stay tuned for more.