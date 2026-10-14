Ranji Trophy Day 4 Live Updates: Delhi look to fight back, Maharashtra aim to strengthen grip

Ranji Trophy Day 4 Live Updates: The Ranji Trophy enters Day 4 with several teams looking to strengthen their positions as the first round of matches approaches its conclusion. Delhi face an uphill task against Bengal after reaching 101/3 at stumps on Day 3, still trailing by 88 runs. Kerala are under pressure against Jharkhand, who piled up 587 in their first innings, while Gujarat hold the advantage over Odisha with a 115-run lead. With matches entering a crucial phase, the focus will be on key batting performances, potential turnarounds and teams pushing for an outright result.