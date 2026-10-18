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Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 1 Live Updates: All eyes on Shubman Gill; Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura field

By Prateek Srivastava
Oct 18, 2026, 09:04:53 IST

India ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill is set to play his first Ranji Trophy game of the 2026-27 season.

Shubman Gill is eyeing good practice! (AFP)
Shubman Gill is eyeing good practice! (AFP)

The second round of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season gets underway today, and guess who will be in action! It’s India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill who will be featuring for Punjab in the contest against Chhattisgarh at New Chandigarh. However, Gill won’t be at the helm; it will be former India Under-19 captain Uday Saharan. Ahead of the ODI and Test series against hosts New Zealand, this match provides a good practice opportunity for Gill....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 18 Oct 2026, 09:04:49 AM IST

    Mizoram lose first wicket

    In the 8th over. Sahil Reza departs for 4 off 22 balls. He has been bowled by Saurav. Mizoram 13/1 in 7.1 overs. By the way, here is the Mizoram Playing XI: Chhuankima, Dinpuia, Eric, Fela, Henry, Johan, Lawma, Mapuia (C, Wk), Peka, Remtluanga, Stephen.

  • 18 Oct 2026, 08:48:25 AM IST

    Assam Playing XI

    Anurag Talukdar, Denish Das (C), Hridip Deka, Mohit Thakur, Mukhtar Hussain, Nibir Deka, Rishav Das, Roshan Alam, S C Ghadigaonkar (Wk), Sarupam Purkayastha, Sibsankar Roy

  • 18 Oct 2026, 08:47:41 AM IST

    Tripura Playing XI

    A A Sinha, A K Sarkar, A S Sarkar, Amit Ali, Bikram Kumar Das, Hrituraj Ghosh Roy, M B Mura Singh (C), Mandeep Singh, Sandip Sarkar, Sentu Sarkar (Wk), Sridam Paul

  • 18 Oct 2026, 08:46:50 AM IST

    Meghalaya Playing XI

    Abhishek, Ajay Duhan, Arpit Subhas (Wk), Aryan, Jaskirat, Kevin Christopher, Kishan Lyndoh (C), Rahul Dalal, Ram, Santhosh, Swastic

  • 18 Oct 2026, 08:46:02 AM IST

    Manipur Playing XI

    Ajay Singh, AL Bashid (Wk), Bishworjit, Johnson, Jotin Pheiroijam, Karnajit Y, Kishan Singha, Langlonyamba M (C), Priyojit K, Rex, Ronald M

  • 18 Oct 2026, 08:23:54 AM IST

    Manipur, Nagaland fielding first

    Against Meghalaya in the plate group! The match is being played at the Meghalaya Cricket Association ground in Shillong. Nagaland win the toss and decided to field too against Mizoram. No rocket science there. Both teams are trying to take advantage of the early moisture in the pitch. Guess what, Tripura do the same against Assam!

  • 18 Oct 2026, 08:16:13 AM IST

    Action in the north-east

    Meghalaya-Manipur and Nagaland-Mizoram ties to begin the day’s proceedings. Both ties start at 8:30 am. The Assam-Tripura contest starts at 8:45 am. The rest of the games will start at 9:30 am.

  • 18 Oct 2026, 08:10:10 AM IST

    Headturners from Round 1

    Have a read!

  • 18 Oct 2026, 08:04:45 AM IST

    Three matches to be broadcast!

    Out of 19 matches today, three can be seen live on JioHotstar. These are Karnataka vs Saurashtra, Punjab vs Chhattisgarh and Kerala vs Odisha. All three will kick off at 9:30 am.

  • 18 Oct 2026, 07:56:02 AM IST

    Shalini Gupta previews the Punjab-Chhattisgarh game

    Have a read!

  • 18 Oct 2026, 07:45:58 AM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    To our coverage of the second round of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season. There are 19 action-packed matches in store for you. Stay tuned to keep abreast of all the happenings from India's premier red-ball tournament.

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