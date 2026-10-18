Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 1 Live Updates: All eyes on Shubman Gill; Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura field
India ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill is set to play his first Ranji Trophy game of the 2026-27 season.
The second round of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season gets underway today, and guess who will be in action! It’s India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill who will be featuring for Punjab in the contest against Chhattisgarh at New Chandigarh. However, Gill won’t be at the helm; it will be former India Under-19 captain Uday Saharan. Ahead of the ODI and Test series against hosts New Zealand, this match provides a good practice opportunity for Gill....Read More
As many as 19 matches will kick off today, with Meghalaya-Manipur and Nagaland-Mizoram ties to begin the day’s proceedings. Both matches will start at 8:30 am. The Assam-Tripura contest starts at 8:45 am. The rest of the games will start at 9:30 am.
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- 18 Oct 2026, 09:04:49 AM IST
Mizoram lose first wicket
In the 8th over. Sahil Reza departs for 4 off 22 balls. He has been bowled by Saurav. Mizoram 13/1 in 7.1 overs. By the way, here is the Mizoram Playing XI: Chhuankima, Dinpuia, Eric, Fela, Henry, Johan, Lawma, Mapuia (C, Wk), Peka, Remtluanga, Stephen.
- 18 Oct 2026, 08:48:25 AM IST
Assam Playing XI
Anurag Talukdar, Denish Das (C), Hridip Deka, Mohit Thakur, Mukhtar Hussain, Nibir Deka, Rishav Das, Roshan Alam, S C Ghadigaonkar (Wk), Sarupam Purkayastha, Sibsankar Roy
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- 18 Oct 2026, 08:47:41 AM IST
Tripura Playing XI
A A Sinha, A K Sarkar, A S Sarkar, Amit Ali, Bikram Kumar Das, Hrituraj Ghosh Roy, M B Mura Singh (C), Mandeep Singh, Sandip Sarkar, Sentu Sarkar (Wk), Sridam Paul
- 18 Oct 2026, 08:46:50 AM IST
Meghalaya Playing XI
Abhishek, Ajay Duhan, Arpit Subhas (Wk), Aryan, Jaskirat, Kevin Christopher, Kishan Lyndoh (C), Rahul Dalal, Ram, Santhosh, Swastic
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- 18 Oct 2026, 08:46:02 AM IST
Manipur Playing XI
Ajay Singh, AL Bashid (Wk), Bishworjit, Johnson, Jotin Pheiroijam, Karnajit Y, Kishan Singha, Langlonyamba M (C), Priyojit K, Rex, Ronald M
- 18 Oct 2026, 08:23:54 AM IST
Manipur, Nagaland fielding first
Against Meghalaya in the plate group! The match is being played at the Meghalaya Cricket Association ground in Shillong. Nagaland win the toss and decided to field too against Mizoram. No rocket science there. Both teams are trying to take advantage of the early moisture in the pitch. Guess what, Tripura do the same against Assam!
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- 18 Oct 2026, 08:16:13 AM IST
Action in the north-east
Meghalaya-Manipur and Nagaland-Mizoram ties to begin the day’s proceedings. Both ties start at 8:30 am. The Assam-Tripura contest starts at 8:45 am. The rest of the games will start at 9:30 am.
- 18 Oct 2026, 08:10:10 AM IST
Headturners from Round 1
Have a read!
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- 18 Oct 2026, 08:04:45 AM IST
Three matches to be broadcast!
Out of 19 matches today, three can be seen live on JioHotstar. These are Karnataka vs Saurashtra, Punjab vs Chhattisgarh and Kerala vs Odisha. All three will kick off at 9:30 am.
- 18 Oct 2026, 07:56:02 AM IST
Shalini Gupta previews the Punjab-Chhattisgarh game
Have a read!
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- 18 Oct 2026, 07:45:58 AM IST
Hello and welcome!
To our coverage of the second round of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season. There are 19 action-packed matches in store for you. Stay tuned to keep abreast of all the happenings from India's premier red-ball tournament.