Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 4 LIVE Updates: Mumbai, Maharashtra close in on wins as Hyderabad tighten grip on Andhra
Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 4 LIVE Updates: Catch all the live updates, scores and major happenings from the day.
Ranji Trophy, Round 2, Day 4 LIVE Updates: The second round of the Ranji Trophy 2026-27 eneters its final day on Wednesday, with several teams chasing outright victories while others face uphill battle to salvage draws. Mumbai are firmly in control against Himachal Pradesh after Sarfaraz Khan's 154 powered them to 528/8 declared. Maharashtra, riding on centuries from Ankit Bawne and Ruturaj Gaikwad, are also in a commanding position against Jharkhand. Kerala, meanwhile, will look to finish off Odisha after enforcing follow-on....Read More
Hyderabad have Andhra Pradesh under pressure in a daunting fourth innings chase, while Punjab will look to complete the job against Chhattisgarh. Delhi face a sterner challenge against Gujarat, whose batters have shown considerable resistance. The third day witnessed several decisive results, with Bengal registering their second successive victory and Vidarbha surviving a dramatic collapse against Jammu and Kashmir. Tamil Nadu also secured an innings victory, courtesy of R Sai Kishore's remarkable ten-wicket haul, which included a hat-trick.
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- 21 Oct 2026, 09:42:51 AM IST
No Shubman Gill on the field
Reports suggest that Shubman Gill has not taken the field for Punjab on the final day of the game against Chhattisgarh.
- 21 Oct 2026, 09:31:19 AM IST
Manipur begin final-day chase against Meghalaya
Manipur have resumed their pursuit of 276 against Meghalaya in Shillong. The visitors have reached 24/0 in 8.2 overs, with Ronald Longjam batting on 8 and AL Bashid Muhammad on 15. They require another 252 runs with all ten wickets intact. Meghalaya posted 380 in their first innings before dismissing Manipur for 277. The hosts subsequently managed 172 in their second innings, setting up an intriguing final-day contest with both teams chasing outright victory.
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- 21 Oct 2026, 09:22:04 AM IST
Nagaland continue to fight
Day 4 has started between Nagaland and Mizoram. Captain Hokaito Zhimomi is currently batting at 46, as Chetal Bisht has joined him. They are currently on 346/4, looking to surpass Mizoram's 581 in the first innings.
- 21 Oct 2026, 09:00:38 AM IST
Punjab eye innings victory as Chhattisgarh fight to survive
Punjab enter the final day in commanding position after enforcing follow-on against Chhattisgarh. Harpreet Brar's 7/56 dismissed the visitors for 206 in response to Punjab's 456, built around Uday Sharan's 161 and Salil Arora's 107. Chhattisgarh recovered from 49/3 to reach 123/3 at stumps but still trail by 127 runs. Aayush Pandey (59*) and Amandeep Khare (37*) must extend their partnership to keep Punjab's bowlers at bay.
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- 21 Oct 2026, 08:44:07 AM IST
Hyderabad close in on victory as Andhra face 398-run chase
Hyderabad enter the final day in commanding position against Andhra after setting a target of 398. Andhra close the third day at 7/2, still needing 391 runs with eight wickets remaining. Kodimela Himateja's unbeaten 123 powered Hyderabad to 306/7 declared in their second innings, after securing a 91-run first-innings lead. Left-arm spinner G Aniketh Reddy dismissed both Andhra openers before stumps, leaving the hosts facing a formidable task to avoid defeat.
- 21 Oct 2026, 08:36:58 AM IST
Maharashtra eye victory as Jharkhand face uphill battle
Maharashtra will look to complete an outright victory against Jharkhan in Pune. The visitors resume at 130/1 in their second innings, still trailing by 228 runs. Shikhar Mohan (74*) and Utkarsh Singh (45*) have offered resistance, but Maharashtra remain firmly in control. Centuries from Ankit Bawne (169*), Digvijay Patil (148) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (101*) powered the hosts to 527/5 declared. Jharkhand now face a difficult final-day survival battle, with nine wickets remaining.
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- 21 Oct 2026, 08:29:17 AM IST
Mumbai hunt seven wickets as Himachal fight for survival
Himachal Pradesh face a daunting task against Mumbai as they enter the final day trailing by 244 runs with seven wickets remaining. The hosts reached 144/3 in their second innings after conceding a massive 388-run first-innings lead. Pukhraj Mann (38*) and Vaibhav Kalta (21*) will resume the resistance. Mumbai's bowlers will be looking to make early inroads and secure an innings victory after Sarfaraz Khan's 154 helped the visitors post an imposing 528/8 declared.