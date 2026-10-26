Ranji Trophy Round 3 Day 1 Live Updates: Haryana ask Mumbai to bat, Jammu and Kashmir square off against Baroda
Ranji Trophy Round 3 Day 1 Live Updates: Follow the latest updates and scores here.
Ranji Trophy Round 3 Day 1 Live Updates: The Ranji Trophy 2026-27 season continues on Monday with the third round. Mumbai face Haryana in a key Group D encounter, with experienced batter Sarfaraz Khan among the notable names in Mumbai's squad. In Group A, Baroda meet defending champions Jammu and Kashmir in an intriguing contest. Baroda will be keen to consolidate their position, while J&K will look to respond after a difficult start to their campaign, having drawn one and lost one....Read More
Elsewhere, Delhi face Jharkhand, Kerala take on Bengal, and Tamil Nadu meet Railways. Vidarbha's clash against Goa and Karnataka's encounter with Tripura also promise competitive cricket. With the tournament progressing, teams will be eager to accumulate crucial points.
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- 26 Oct 2026, 09:32:17 AM IST
More toss updates!
Punjab will bat first against Hyderabad while Tamil Nadu have opted to bowl against Railways. Andhra have won the toss against Chhattisgarh and elected to bat.
- 26 Oct 2026, 09:23:24 AM IST
India stars in action
Most of the India Test regulars have made their way to New Zealand for the A matches. However, there are some names that will be in focus today. Mohammed Shami, Sai Kishore, Ravindra Jadeja and Gurnoor Brar will be under the spotlight in Round 3. Let's see how they go.
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- 26 Oct 2026, 09:14:44 AM IST
Haryana win the toss!
Haryana win the toss against Mumbai at the BKC Ground and opt to bowl. All eyes are on Sarfaraz Khan on how he goes about his business in the crucial Round 3 fixture.
- 26 Oct 2026, 09:11:56 AM IST
Nagaland openers battle through
Both the Nagaland openers are seeing through the opening spell and the team has moved on to 29/0 in 12.1 overs. Both batters are looking solid in the middle and Nagaland would hope that they continue to go on.
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- 26 Oct 2026, 08:47:41 AM IST
All the Round 3 fixtures!
Here is the full list of matches in Ranji Trophy Round 3:
Baroda vs Jammu & Kashmir, Vadodara
Madhya Pradesh vs Bihar, Indore
Vidarbha vs Goa, Nagpur
Pondicherry vs Uttar Pradesh, Puducherry
Chhattisgarh vs Andhra, Mulapadu
Hyderabad vs Punjab, Secunderabad
Karnataka vs Tripura, Mysuru
Saurashtra vs Assam, Rajkot
Jharkhand vs Delhi, Ranchi
Odisha vs Jharkhand, Bhubaneswar
Maharashtra vs Gujarat, Pune
Kerala vs Bengal, Mangalapuram
Mumbai vs Haryana, Mumbai
Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan, Dehradun
Tamil Nadu vs Railways, Chennai
Chandigarh vs Himachal, Chandigarh
Sikkim vs Nagaland, Rangpo
Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh, Ahmedabad
Mizoram vs Meghalaya, Nadiad
- 26 Oct 2026, 08:40:48 AM IST
Nagaland vs Sikkim is underway!
The Plate group matches have begun. Nagaland are 18/0 against Sikkim. Joshua Ozukum and Aloto Sumi are the two opening batters for Nagaland. Palzor Tamang and Kranthi Kumar are the two bowlers who have began the match for Sikkim.
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- 26 Oct 2026, 08:32:52 AM IST
Australian umpire!
Ben Treloar is currently in India as part of the umpire exchange programme between Cricket Australia and the BCCI. He officiated last week in Palam for the match between Delhi and Gujarat and will once again take the field for the Round 3 tie between Mumbai and Haryana at the BKC Ground.
- 26 Oct 2026, 08:22:11 AM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Ranji Trophy Round 3. There are several matches slated to take place and HT Sports is the one stop destination for you to keep track of all the important takeaways from India's premier red-ball competition.
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