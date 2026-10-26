Ranji Trophy Round 3 Day 1 Live Updates: Haryana ask Mumbai to bat, Jammu and Kashmir square off against Baroda

Ranji Trophy Round 3 Day 1 Live Updates: The Ranji Trophy 2026-27 season continues on Monday with the third round. Mumbai face Haryana in a key Group D encounter, with experienced batter Sarfaraz Khan among the notable names in Mumbai's squad. In Group A, Baroda meet defending champions Jammu and Kashmir in an intriguing contest. Baroda will be keen to consolidate their position, while J&K will look to respond after a difficult start to their campaign, having drawn one and lost one....Read More

Elsewhere, Delhi face Jharkhand, Kerala take on Bengal, and Tamil Nadu meet Railways. Vidarbha's clash against Goa and Karnataka's encounter with Tripura also promise competitive cricket. With the tournament progressing, teams will be eager to accumulate crucial points.