Ranji Trophy Round 4 Day 1 LIVE Updates: Mumbai chase perfect start, Bengal seek to strengthen their position
Ranji Trophy Round 4 Day 1 LIVE Updates: Follow the live coverage for latest scores, wickets, standout performances and key developments from matches across the country.
Ranji Trophy Round 4 Day 1 LIVE Updates: The fourth round of the Ranji Trophy 2026-27 gets underway today, with teams looking to strengthen their positions in the standings before the competition heads into its mid-season break. The round marks the end of the first phase of India's premier domestic first-class tournament, which is scheduled to resume in January....Read More
Among the prominent fixtures, Mumbai face Railways, Bengal take on Maharashtra, and Vidarbha lock horns with Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka will be up against Assam, while Uttar Pradesh face Baroda. Defending champions Jammu and Kashmir will look to continue their campaign against Puducherry. With qualification ambitions, individual milestones and crucial points at stake, the fourth round offers teams an opportunity to head into the break on a positive note.
- {{^htLoading}}{{/htLoading}}
- 2 Nov 2026, 10:36:00 AM IST
Bengal under immense pressure
Bengal are 54/5 now, having just lost Sudip Gharami, and staring down the barrel. At least an hour more to go for lunch.
- Update by Somshuvra Laha-
- 2 Nov 2026, 10:16:35 AM IST
Saini strikes again for Delhi; Assam battle spin and uneven bounce
Navdeep Saini has claimed another wicket for Delhi against Services, dismissing Ravi Chauhan caught behind. Meanwhile, Denish and Sibsankar are batting uneven bounce and a turning surface, taking Assam to 57/3 against Karnataka. Sibsankar broke a quiet spell with a six off Shikhar Shetty before Karnataka captain Shreyas Gopal introduced himself into the attack. Elsewhere, Chhattisgarh have made a cautious start against Hyderabad, reaching 20/0 after seven overs.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 2 Nov 2026, 10:00:21 AM IST
Bengal collapse to 18/3, Madhya Pradesh lose early wicket
Bengal are in deep trouble against Maharashtra, slipping to 18/3 inside five overs at Eden Gardens. Rajvardhan Hangargekar dismissed Abhimanyu Easwaran before Pradeep Dadhe struck twice to remove Ankur Paul and Suraj Jaiswal. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh lost Yash Dubey for just five runs on the board against Vidarbha, with Nachiket Bhute claiming the wicket. Assam have recovered slightly to reach 47/3 against Karnataka, while Tamil Nadu's openers are negotiating a testing opening spell from Chandigarh's pacers.
- 2 Nov 2026, 09:35:27 AM IST
Karnataka strike early as Assam slump to 30/3; MP bat in Nagpur
Karnataka have made a strong start against Assam, reducing the hosts to 30/3 in 12.1 overs. Ritesh struck again to dismiss Nibir Deka, who top-edged a reverse sweep to the wicketkeeper, while Shikhar Shetty trapped Sumit Ghandigaonkar earlier. The pitch is already showing signs of uneven bounce. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh have opted to bat against Vidarbha in Nagpur, while Railways have put Mumbai into bat at the Barbourne Stadium.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 2 Nov 2026, 09:32:56 AM IST
Toss Updates
Elite Group
- Assam vs Karnataka – Assam elected to bat
- Tripura vs Saurashtra – Saurashtra elected to field
- Odisha vs Jharkhand – Odisha elected to field
- Bengal vs Maharashtra – Maharashtra elected to field
- Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu – Tamil Nadu elected to bat
- Delhi vs Services – Services elected to bat
- Goa vs Bihar – Goa elected to bat
- Gujarat vs Kerala – Gujarat elected to bat
- Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan – Rajasthan elected to bat
- Hyderabad vs Chhattisgarh – Chhattisgarh elected to bat
- Jammu & Kashmir vs Puducherry – Jammu & Kashmir elected to field
- Punjab vs Andhra – Andhra elected to field
- Railways vs Mumbai – Railways elected to field
- Uttar Pradesh vs Baroda – Baroda elected to bat
- Uttarakhand vs Haryana – Haryana elected to bat
- Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh – Madhya Pradesh elected to bat
Plate Group
- Meghalaya vs Nagaland – Meghalaya elected to field
- Manipur vs Sikkim – Sikkim elected to bat
- Mizoram vs Arunachal Pradesh – Arunachal Pradesh elected to bat
- 2 Nov 2026, 09:07:15 AM IST
Mumbai eye fourth straight win, Moliya returns after historic triple ton
Three wins, three bonus-point victories and 21 points: Mumbai have set the early pace in Group D. They face Railways after Tanush Kotian's eight-wicket haul dismantled Haryana. Elsewhere, Priyanshu Moliya enters Baroda's clash with Uttar Pradesh fresh from a record 321, while Bengal's Pradipta Pramanik returns after his 10-wicket match haul against Kerala.
- {{^htLoading}}