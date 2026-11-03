Ranji Trophy Round Four Day 2 Live Updates: Mumbai look to recover after late blows against Railways

Ranji Trophy Round Four Day 2 Live Updates: The fourth round of the Ranji Trophy enters its second day, with Mumbai looking to add to their overnight score of 247/6 against Railways. They lost three wickets late in the day after Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Sarfaraz Khan had put them in a good position. Railways will hope to finish the job quickly, with Himanshu Sangwan leading the attack. Elsewhere, Tamil Nadu are well placed against Chandigarh, with Pradosh Paul unbeaten on 138. Uttarakhand will look to build on their advantage after bowling Haryana out for 153, while Rajasthan have their work cut out against Himachal Pradesh after a difficult opening day in Dharamsala. Follow all the live updates from Day 2 here.