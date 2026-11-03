Ranji Trophy Round Four Day 2 Live Updates: Mumbai look to recover after late blows against Railways
Ranji Trophy Round Four Day 2 Live Updates: Follow the live coverage for latest scores, wickets, standout performances and key developments from matches across the country.
Ranji Trophy Round Four Day 2 Live Updates: The fourth round of the Ranji Trophy enters its second day, with Mumbai looking to add to their overnight score of 247/6 against Railways. They lost three wickets late in the day after Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Sarfaraz Khan had put them in a good position. Railways will hope to finish the job quickly, with Himanshu Sangwan leading the attack. Elsewhere, Tamil Nadu are well placed against Chandigarh, with Pradosh Paul unbeaten on 138. Uttarakhand will look to build on their advantage after bowling Haryana out for 153, while Rajasthan have their work cut out against Himachal Pradesh after a difficult opening day in Dharamsala. Follow all the live updates from Day 2 here.
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- 3 Nov 2026, 09:33:09 AM IST
Bengal strike early
Maharashtra have suffered another setback in their reply to Bengal's 143, losing Ankit Bawne for 7 on Day 2. They had ended Day 1 at 21/2 after Mohammed Shami removed Prithvi Shaw (12) and Digvijay Patil in quick succession. Bengal have struck again to leave Maharashtra in trouble.
- 3 Nov 2026, 09:10:24 AM IST
Mayank Agarwal falls for 72!
Mayank Agarwal departed for 72 as Karnataka lost their third wicket against Assam on Day 2. Karun Nair has now joined KV Aneesh in the middle, with the visitors looking to build on their first-innings lead after bowling Assam out for 135.
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- 3 Nov 2026, 09:02:20 AM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Day 2 of the fourth round of the Ranji Trophy. There is plenty of action lined up across the grounds, with Mumbai taking on Railways, Tamil Nadu facing Chandigarh, Uttarakhand up against Haryana and Himachal Pradesh meeting Rajasthan.
I'm Aditya Maheshwari, and I'll be bringing you all the updates from the day's play.
Mumbai resume at 247/6 after losing three wickets late on Day 1. Railways will look to wrap up the innings quickly, while Shams Mulani and Akash Anand will hope to add some valuable runs. Tamil Nadu are in a strong position against Chandigarh, thanks to Pradosh Paul's unbeaten 138. Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh also have the upper hand in their respective matches. Can their opponents fight back on Day 2? Stay with us for all the action.