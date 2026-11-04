Ranji Trophy Live Updates Round Four, Day 3: Mumbai aim for early wickets; Tamil Nadu in control against Chandigarh

Ranji Trophy Live Updates: The Ranji Trophy Round 4 moves into Day 3 with several teams looking to strengthen their positions across the Elite Group fixtures. Mumbai will aim to extend their advantage against Railways after taking a 280-run first-innings lead, while Tamil Nadu are firmly in control against Chandigarh. Rajasthan, meanwhile, have fought back strongly after being bowled out for 78 in their first innings against Himachal Pradesh. Uttarakhand also hold the upper hand against Haryana. With plenty still at stake across the matches, Day 3 promises another important day in the tournament.