Ranji Trophy Live Updates Round 4 Day 4: Mumbai eye outright win vs Railways; TN close in on bonus-point victory

Ranji Trophy Live Updates: Ranji Trophy Round 4 enters its fourth and final day with several matches heading towards decisive finishes. Mumbai are firmly in control against Railways, having stretched their overall lead to 311 runs after Tanush Kotian's seven-wicket haul and half-centuries from Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Divyaansh Saxena. Tamil Nadu are closing in on a bonus-point victory against Chhattisgarh, while Himachal Pradesh face a daunting 447-run target against Rajasthan after being reduced to 83/4. Uttarakhand, meanwhile, have already secured a dominant 10-wicket win over Haryana.