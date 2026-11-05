Ranji Trophy Live Updates Round 4 Day 4: Mumbai eye outright win vs Railways; TN close in on bonus-point victory
Ranji Trophy Round 4 Day 4 Updates: Follow the live coverage for latest scores, wickets, standout performances and key developments from matches across the country.
Ranji Trophy Live Updates: Ranji Trophy Round 4 enters its fourth and final day with several matches heading towards decisive finishes. Mumbai are firmly in control against Railways, having stretched their overall lead to 311 runs after Tanush Kotian's seven-wicket haul and half-centuries from Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Divyaansh Saxena. Tamil Nadu are closing in on a bonus-point victory against Chhattisgarh, while Himachal Pradesh face a daunting 447-run target against Rajasthan after being reduced to 83/4. Uttarakhand, meanwhile, have already secured a dominant 10-wicket win over Haryana.
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- 5 Nov 2026, 09:23:12 AM IST
Bengal five down
Maharashtra strike early on Day 4 as Suraj Jaiswal departs, leaving Bengal in deep trouble at 81/5. Bengal's lead is just six runs, handing Maharashtra a golden opportunity to take control and push for an outright victory.
- 5 Nov 2026, 09:05:10 AM IST
Tripura inches closer to big win!
Tripura are closing in on a big victory against Saurashtra, who are struggling at 134/8 in their chase of 342. Saurashtra still need 208 runs to win, but Tripura are just two wickets away from sealing the match.
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- 5 Nov 2026, 08:45:13 AM IST
Early blow for Meghalaya
Meghalaya suffered an early setback in their 295-run chase against Nagaland, losing Raj Biswa for a duck. The early dismissal puts them under pressure straightaway on Day 4 as they look to chase down the target.
- 5 Nov 2026, 08:40:27 AM IST
Welcome to our live blog
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Day 4 of Round 4 of the Ranji Trophy. Mumbai will look to build on their 311-run lead against Railways and push for an outright victory, while Tamil Nadu are closing in on a bonus-point win against Chhattisgarh. Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh also have plenty at stake, with the latter needing 364 more runs to pull off a daunting chase. Stay tuned for all the latest scores, wickets and key developments from across the grounds.
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