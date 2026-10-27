Ranji Trophy Round 3 Day 2 Live Updates: Sarfaraz Khan aims to march on, Ayush Badoni looks to build on his century

Ranji Trophy Round 3 Day 2 Live Updates: The battle will intensify in the Ranji Trophy 2026-27 season on Tuesday as the third round enters its second day. Mumbai will look to capitalise on their strong opening against Haryana after finishing the first day at 290/3. Angkrish Raghuvanshi struck 114, while Musheer Khan scored 109. In another fixture, Madhya Pradesh hold the advantage against Bihar after bowling their opponents out for 99 before reaching 261/3. Saransh Jain's seven-wicket haul proved decisive for Madhya Pradesh. ...Read More

Elsewhere, Chandigarh will look to extend their dominance against Himachal Pradesh after reaching 363/2, while Delhi will seek to build on their 309/5 against Jharkhand.