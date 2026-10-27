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Ranji Trophy Round 3 Day 2 Live Updates: Sarfaraz Khan aims to march on, Ayush Badoni looks to build on his century

By Vishesh Roy, Aratrick Mondal
Oct 27, 2026, 09:02:58 IST

Ranji Trophy Round 3 Day 2 Live Updates: Follow all the latest updates and scores here.

Sarfaraz Khan (File image) (Basit Zargar )
Sarfaraz Khan (File image) (Basit Zargar )

Ranji Trophy Round 3 Day 2 Live Updates: The battle will intensify in the Ranji Trophy 2026-27 season on Tuesday as the third round enters its second day. Mumbai will look to capitalise on their strong opening against Haryana after finishing the first day at 290/3. Angkrish Raghuvanshi struck 114, while Musheer Khan scored 109. In another fixture, Madhya Pradesh hold the advantage against Bihar after bowling their opponents out for 99 before reaching 261/3. Saransh Jain's seven-wicket haul proved decisive for Madhya Pradesh. ...Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 27 Oct 2026, 09:02:57 AM IST

    Sarfaraz Khan aims to march on

    At stumps on Day 1, Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan remained unbeaten on 21 and he will look to see the early phase out and go big. He had scored a ton in the previous match as well. The right-hander is not a part of India's Test squad for the New Zealand series, but one never knows when a place opens so it's best to keep scoring and have your name in the reckoning for the national call-up.

  • 27 Oct 2026, 08:46:04 AM IST

    Ayush Badoni's fine form!

    Ayush Badoni, the Delhi captain, has been piling on the runs in the Ranji Trophy. In the previous match against Gujarat, he scored a double century and now in the contest against Jharkhand, another century has come off his bat. The skipper is letting his bat do all the talking.

  • 27 Oct 2026, 08:41:02 AM IST

    Here are all the scores

    Here's how state of play looked at stumps on Day 1

    Chandigarh 363/2 vs Himachal Pradesh

    Karnataka 10/1 vs Tripura 194 all out

    Bengal 172/6 vs Kerala

    Madhya Pradesh 261/3 vs Bihar 99 all out

    Maharashtra 24/1 vs Gujarat 223 all out

    Punjab 289/6 vs Hyderabad

    Tamil Nadu 71/3 vs Railways 284 all out

    Sikkim 30/1 vs Nagaland 187 all out (plate)

    Delhi 309/5 vs Jharkhand

    Services 13/0 vs Odisha 194 all out

    Chhattisgarh 35/1 vs Andhra 231 all out

    Mumbai 290/3 vs Haryana

    Uttar Pradesh 67/4 vs Pondicherry

    Assam 235/6 vs Saurashtra

    Uttarakhand 18/0 vs Rajasthan 272 all out

    Goa 204/8 vs Vidarbha

    Baroda 259/6 vs Jammu and Kashmir

    Manipur 165/5 vs Arunachal Pradesh 111 all out (plate)

    Meghalaya 385/2 vs Mizoram (plate)

  • 27 Oct 2026, 08:23:58 AM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of Ranji Trophy Round 3. The opening day saw several breakthrough performances from Musheer Khan, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ayush Badoni, Saransh Jain, and more. Day 2 promises more of the same. Stay tuned for more.

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