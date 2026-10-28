Ranji Trophy Round 3 Day 3 Updates: Can Delhi press home advantage after Badoni’s double ton?

Ranji Trophy Round 3 Day 3 Updates: A record double hundred from Delhi captain Ayush Badoni, which saw him join Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir in an elite list, a maiden triple ton from Priyanshu Moliya for Baroda and centuries from Salil Arora and Rajat Patidar were the cynosure of another batting-heavy day at this year's Ranji Trophy....Read More

Indian stars Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami also managed to make some impact with wickets and runs to their names.