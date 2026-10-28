Ranji Trophy Round 3 Day 3 Updates: Can Delhi press home advantage after Badoni’s double ton?
Ranji Trophy Round 3 Day 3: Follow all the latest updates and scores here.
Ranji Trophy Round 3 Day 3 Updates: A record double hundred from Delhi captain Ayush Badoni, which saw him join Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir in an elite list, a maiden triple ton from Priyanshu Moliya for Baroda and centuries from Salil Arora and Rajat Patidar were the cynosure of another batting-heavy day at this year's Ranji Trophy....Read More
Indian stars Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami also managed to make some impact with wickets and runs to their names.
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- 28 Oct 2026, 09:06:55 AM IST
Group D: Brief scores from Day 2
Himachal Pradesh 49-0 vs Chandigarh 685-5d (Nehal Pajni 222, Arjun Azad 147)
Haryana 108-2 vs Mumbai 430 (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 114, Musheer Khan 109)
Railways 184 (Zubair Ali 75, Sonu Yadav 3-46) & 107-9 (Sai Kishore 4-38) vs Tamil Nadu 165 (Baba Indrajith 59, Raj Choudhury 5-41)
Rajasthan 272 (Kartik Sharma 73, Devendra Bora 6-72) & 39-1 vs Uttarakhand 194 (Kookna Ajay Singh 5-66)
- 28 Oct 2026, 09:06:28 AM IST
Group C: Brief scores from Day 2
Jharkhand 131-4 (Utkarsh Singh 53*) vs Delhi 515-5d (Ayush Badoni 210*, Sumit Mathur 150*)
Services 13-0 vs Odisha 194 (Swastik Samal 39, Pulkit Narang 6-47)
Kerala 101-6 (Vishnu Vinod 41, Mohammed Shami 3-20, Shahbaz Ahmed 2-8) vs Bengal 350 (Shahbaz Ahmed 121, Aditya Sarvate 4-95)
Maharashtra 278-9 (Saurabh Nawale 95, Siddharth Desai 3-40) vs Gujarat 223 (Abhishek Desai 79, Siddhesh Veer 4-20)
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- 28 Oct 2026, 09:05:44 AM IST
Group B: Brief scores from Day 2
Chhattisgarh 216-8 (Amandeep Khare 74*) vs Andhra 231 (SV Rahul 89, Jayant Yadav 4-75)
Hyderabad 193-2 (Abhirath Reddy 97, Rahul Radesh 72*) vs Punjab 431 (Salil Arora 151, Chama Milind 4-79)
Karnataka 297-7 (Rohan Patil 72, KV Aneesh 68, Karun Nair 63) vs Tripura 194 (Bikramkumar Das 51, Shikhar Shetty 5-54)
Saurashtra 156-4 (Hetvik Kotak 65*) vs Assam 281 (Denish Das 90, Sibsankar Roy 100, Jaydev Unadkat 3-50)
- 28 Oct 2026, 09:04:47 AM IST
Group A: Brief scores from Day 2
Madhya Pradesh beat Bihar by an innings and 174 runs. Bihar: 99 and 134; Madhya Pradesh: 407/8 declared. Saransh Jain took 7/40 and 6/49, finishing with 13 wickets in the match.
Baroda 616 vs Jammu and Kashmir 6/0. Priyanshu Moliya scored 321 and Mahesh Pithiya made 102 as Baroda posted a huge total.
Uttar Pradesh 328/9 vs Puducherry. Karan Sharma was unbeaten on 162.
Goa 220 vs Vidarbha 217/3. Vidarbha trailed by three runs at stumps.
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- 28 Oct 2026, 08:26:36 AM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Day 3 of the third round of Ranji Trophy matches. Stay tuned for more updates!