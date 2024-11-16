Ravi Shastri did not have 'hope in hell' of seeing Rishabh Pant play cricket again: 'Was battered, bruised'

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri, was left pondering whether Rishabh Pant would have any cricketing future, after the latter was involved in a horrific car accident in 2022. The 62-year-old termed the wicketkeeper-batter's recovery as a "miracle". Rishabh Pant had earlier made his comeback to white-ball cricket during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. He then returned to the longest format through the Duleep Trophy. India's Rishabh Pant, left, stands with head coach Ravi Shastri(AP)

Rishabh Pant was also recently a part of India's squad for the home series against Bangladesh and New Zealand. The left-handed batter would now hope to set the stage on fire, in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, set to begin on November 22 in Perth.

"Honestly if you had seen him you would not have given him a hope in hell to play cricket again. I will never forget it. He was in terrible shape. I went to see him in hospital a month after he was injured. He was battered and bruised, scarred all over," Shastri was quoted as saying by news.com.au.

“He had a massive operation and had stitches all over the place. From there to simply recover and play cricket was a miracle. To then go on and play in a World Cup-winning team and be part of the Test team is a truly remarkable achievement," he added.

Pant has 'more respect for the game'

Rishabh Pant has averaged 62 on his last two tours to Australia, and it is fair to say that he loves playing Down Under. Who can forget his match-winning unbeaten knock at the Gabba to help an injury-stricken Team India stun Australia to seal the series 2-1.

“When you speak to him now the respect he has for the game is even more. He was nowhere. Suddenly he is back and he values that. But I have seen him work really, really hard over the past few months to get in to the shape he is to play Test cricket," said Shastri.

Rishabh Pant was going to Uttarakhand when his Mercedes SUV hit a strip on the road, and as a result, his car flipped, immediately catching fire, prompting the wicketkeeper-batter break the windscreen to get out.

“First time in my life I had that feeling of letting it go. I felt my time in this world was over,” Pant told Star Sports.

“When my accident happened I felt something spiritual saved me. I can’t even imagine how much worse it could have been. Doctors even spoke to me about amputation," he added.

Rishabh Pant was then airlifted to Mumbai, and it was there, that all the three ligaments in his knee were reconstructed.

“I asked the doctor how long it would take for me to recover. He said it would take 16 to 18 months,” Pant said. “I told the doctor that whatever timeline he gave me, I would reduce six months from it," he added.