BCCI releases base price of 574 players for IPL mega auction: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul among 7 Indians in marquee sets

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) mega auction is going to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24, 25, and the governing council on Friday confirmed that the proceeding on both days is going to begin at 1 PM IST. The player auction list has also been revealed, with a total of 574 players going under the hammer next Sunday-Monday. Out of these, 66 are Indians and 208 overseas. Three players from Associate Nations have also been shortlisted by the ten IPL franchises. From Left: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are expected to attract the highest bids(Getty Images)

The mega auction will also include 318 Indian uncapped players and 12 uncapped overseas players. A total of 204 slots will be up for grabs with "70 available slots for overseas players," as confirmed by an official IPL release.

INR 2 crore is the highest base price. A total of 81 players have opted to be in the highest bracket. 27 players have listed their base price as INR 1.5 crore, 18 players have listed their base price as INR 1.25 crore while 23 players have their base price as INR 1 crore. 425 players in total have their base price below INR 1 crore.

Mallika Sagar will be conducting the upcoming IPL auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. A BCCI official confirmed the same, saying, "Yes, it would be Mallika Sagar who would conduct the auction this time around." Earlier, Mallika Sagar had conducted the Women's Premier League auction and had replaced Hugh Edmeades as the auctioneer for the 2024 edition.

'Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer' in marquee Set 1

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will be up for grabs first up in the auction as he will appear in Set 1, along with Shreyas Iyer and Mitchell Starc. The likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and KL Rahul will go under the hammer in Set 2.

Ajinkya Rahane is a part of the auction while Cheteshwar Pujara is not. Surprisingly, Unmukt Chand has also made it to the list. USA's Saurabh Netravalkar has not.

Here are the players in Marquee Set 1 and Set 2:

Marquee Set 1 in auction: Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Mitchell Starc.

Marquee Set 2 in auction: Yuzvendra Chahal, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

The likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, and Marcus Stoinis will be a part of all-rounders Set 1 while Harry Brook, Devon Conway, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram and David Warner will be a part of Batters Set 1.

Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ishan Kishan, Phil Salt and Jitesh Sharma will be part of the wicketkeeper-batters Set 1, while Khaleel Ahmed, Trent Boult, Josh Hazlewood, Avesh Khan, T Natarajan, Anrich Nortje and Prasidh Krishna will be part of fast bowlers Set 1.

Noor Ahmad, Rahul Chahar, Wanindu Hasaranga, Waqar Salamkheil, Adam Zampa and Maheesh Theekshana will be a part of Set 1 for spinners.