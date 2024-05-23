Ravichandran Ashwin reacts to Sanju Samson's World Cup selection with 'he’s been playing very selfishly' remark

Sanju Samson faithful were relieved to see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper featuring India's star-studded 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup. Power-hitter Samson is one of the two wicketkeepers named in the Indian squad for the ICC event. The RR skipper guided the 2008 champions to the playoff stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2024. On Wednesday, RR ended their winless under skipper Samson as the 2008 champions outclassed Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Eliminator. Ravichandran Ashwin reacted to Sanju Samson's World Cup selection after RR defeated RCB in the IPL 2024 playoffs (AFP)

Enjoying his best-ever IPL season as a batter, Samson pipped KL Rahul for the second wicketkeeper-batter’s slot behind Rishabh Pant in the Indian World Cup squad. Welcoming Samson's selection into the Indian side for the marquee event, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said that he is thrilled to see the Royals skipper making a sensational return in the international arena.

‘He’ll say he’s been playing very selfishly’: Ashwin on Samson

"With Sanju, if you ask him, he’ll say he’s been playing very selfishly this year, but he’s striking at 165 (155.52). That’s exactly what we needed from Sanju Samson this year. I’m so happy for him, and I’m thrilled that he’s made it to the Indian World Cup side," Ashwin told Star Spots after RR defeated RCB to enter the second Qualifier of the IPL 2024.

Samson scored 17 off 13 balls in the recently concluded encounter between RR and RCB. Samson has 521 runs in 15 games this season. Premier batter Riyan Parag is the leading run-getter for the Royals with 567 runs in 15 games. Parag chipped in with a crucial knock of 36 off 26 balls against RCB at the IPL 2024 playoffs.

'My expectations out of Riyan Parag are…'

"My expectations out of Riyan Parag are high. And I would say he misses out on closing games down, and that is something that I always tell Riyan and Yashasvi because they are top-class players, and now we are seeing the silver lining, the stuff they are made of. That’s why I’m so excited about this group of players," Ashwin added.