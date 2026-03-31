Ravindra Jadeja comes clean on giving send-off to Shivam Dube in grudge match against CSK: 'I know what he does'

Ravindra Jadeja, who donned the yellow jersey for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for 13 years, had a bittersweet moment on Monday, March 30, as he faced his old team, while representing the Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati in the third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Playing against a franchise that made him a household name wouldn't have been easy, but Jadeja, the 37-year-old, came out on top, as his side won the contest comprehensively with eight wickets in hand and more than seven overs left. Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets against CSK. (ANI Pic Service)

Jadeja was at his best with the ball in hand, scalping two wickets, dismissing Sarfaraz Khan and Shivam Dube. However, the wicket of the latter pleased Jadeja more, and it was quite visible in the way he celebrated. The left-arm spinner didn't shy away from giving a send-off to the T20 World Cup 2026 winner as well.

The wicket of Dube meant a little more for Jadeja, considering how he had hit him for a six just two balls prior to his dismissal. However, the veteran spinner had the last laugh, sending the batter back to the hut for just six runs.

Also Read: ₹ 2.58 crore worth of regret for CSK: Ravindra Jadeja's sweet revenge against his old franchise The send-off to Dube raised a few eyebrows; however, Jadeja nipped the burning issue in the bud during the interview with the host broadcaster. When he was asked about giving a send-off to the CSK all-rounder, Jadeja said it happened because he knows Dube's game inside out, and knew what the latter was trying to do.

“I have known him for a long time. I was bowling to him in the nets. I know how he thinks and what he looks to do. I was prepared for that and tried to bowl outside off, because I knew he would look to play big shots against me,” Jadeja told the host broadcaster.

‘Pink looks good’ Ahead of the IPL 2026 season, Jadeja was traded by CSK to the Royals. Jadeja, along with Sam Curran, joined the Rajasthan franchise as Sanju Samson moved to the five-time champions.

Speaking about his association with Rajasthan, Jadeja said, “I think pink looks good on me.” It is worth noting that Jadeja began his IPL journey with Rajasthan in 2008 and was even dubbed a “rockstar” by the late Shane Warne.

Rajasthan Royals demolished CSK by eight wickets after bundling the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side for just 127. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi then hit a 17-ball 52 to make light work of the chase.

“I felt the wicket was a bit sticky, and the ball was turning, so I really enjoyed bowling. My job was just to hit the right areas and let the pitch do the rest,” said Jadeja.

“You can’t take anything for granted in cricket; no matter the target, you have to work hard, play your shots, and give your 100 per cent,” he added.