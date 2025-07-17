Ravindra Jadeja 'just doesn't have the wickets' as his bowling comes under scrutiny: 'I'd like to see Kuldeep but...'

Ravindra Jadeja’s resistance with the bat was one of the few bright spots in India’s 22-run defeat at Lord’s, as the visitors stumbled in pursuit of 193. While the result pushed India into a must-win scenario for the fourth Test, Jadeja’s fighting unbeaten 61 off 181 balls earned praise from former England all-rounder Moeen Ali. However, Ali also pointed to a growing concern: Jadeja’s lack of impact with the ball. London: India's Ravindra Jadeja bowls a delivery on the first day of the third test cricket match between India and England(PTI)

“He just knows what he’s doing. I think he’s done it for many years. I think he’s been amazing with the bat this series, obviously. I think with the ball, he hasn’t quite got the wickets, but he does what he does. He’s very tight. He can bowl, but he’s not outstanding,” said Ali in an interaction with India Today.

Jadeja’s act on the final day, stitched alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, had kept India’s faint hopes alive. Bumrah and Siraj, batting at No. 10 and No. 11 respectively, occupied the crease for a combined 84 deliveries. But Jadeja stood tall amid the collapse, falling just short of dragging India over the line.

His second-innings marathon followed a composed 72 in the first innings, and added to a remarkable streak of form that began in Edgbaston. With four consecutive half-centuries in England, Jadeja now stands in elite company alongside Sourav Ganguly and Rishabh Pant.

While his batting has been hailed for its maturity, Jadeja’s primary role as a frontline spinner has drawn scrutiny. With just three wickets in three matches in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, questions are mounting over his effectiveness with the ball. Ali believes the lack of wickets doesn't necessarily reflect poor bowling, but acknowledges the concern.

“I think now he’s at the peak of his batting. Bowling-wise, I think he just doesn’t have the wickets. With the tally, I think he’s bowled well, he just doesn’t have the wickets,” he added.

Moeen wants Kuldeep

With Washington Sundar offering decent control as the second spin-bowling all-rounder and Kuldeep Yadav warming the bench for three straight Tests, the selection debate grows louder.

“I would like to see Kuldeep in the team, but I don’t know who for. Washington has bowled well, Jadeja batted well. So it makes it difficult to bring Kuldeep Yadav in the side. I would like to see Kuldeep in, but I don’t think they can fit him in,” Ali said, summing up India’s selection dilemma heading into Old Trafford.