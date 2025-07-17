Team India star labelled 'confused' after flop show in 3rd Test vs England: 'He was genuinely not comfortable'

Team India endured a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of England in the third Test at Lord's. Chasing 193 at Lord’s, India endured a nightmare start as Yashasvi Jaiswal fell to an ill-timed pull shot off Jofra Archer. Looking to take on a short delivery, Jaiswal top-edged it high into the air, and Jamie Smith completed a simple catch behind the stumps. London: India's captain Shubman Gill with teammates before the start of England's second innings during the third day of the third Test match (PTI)

While the intent was clear, it was the choice of shot that left many puzzled. Known more for his sharpness on the cut, the left-hander surprisingly opted for the pull, and paid the price. It was Archer who had dismissed him in the first innings, too, and according to former India batter Robin Uthappa, Jaiswal never looked comfortable.

"Yashasvi was genuinely not comfortable from the word go. You could see through the over that he was confused, so to speak, not clear. Maybe not confused but just not clear as to how he wants to approach it. Because it was only 190 runs, I think he was half and half. It almost seemed like an afterthought, that shot," Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.

Karun Nair walked in after the early dismissal of Jaiswal, but he, too, was dismissed after a lapse in judgment while facing Brydon Carse. Nair choose to leave the delivery coming into him, wrongly anticipating the movement and was dismissed lbw.

"He (Nair) left it at the point of delivery. I don't think he watched it coming in an made that decision as the ball came to him. Until that point, that dude was batting solid, man. He is batting so well," Uthappa added.

England won by 22 runs

By the end of the day, England had made significant inroads, snatching four wickets and setting the stage for what would become a memorable win. With every dismissal, the target of 193 began to look more daunting, and the tension at Lord’s only grew as India’s batting order began to crumble under pressure.

On the final morning, Jofra Archer returned with purpose, removing both Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar in quick succession to all but seal the result. Though Ravindra Jadeja put up a defiant fight alongside the lower order, the damage had been done. India fell short by 22 runs in a gripping contest to take a 2-1 lead with two matches to go.