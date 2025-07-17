Search Search
Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

'It's never their fault. If they bowl a bad ball, they blame the shape': Cook explodes over 'moaning' about Dukes balls

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Jul 17, 2025 01:42 pm IST

Alastair Cook wasn't too pleased with the ‘moaning’ about Dukes balls in the ongoing India vs England Test series.

The Dukes ball has become one of the more unexpected talking points in the five-match series between India and England. What began as quiet complaints about its quality has now become a full-blown debate. Both teams, especially India, have made their frustration clear over how the ball is behaving. Three matches in, and its shape and condition have been discussed almost as much as the players themselves.

London: India's captain Shubman Gill, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj interact with umpires Paul Reiffel and Sharfuddoula over ball change(PTI)
London: India's captain Shubman Gill, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj interact with umpires Paul Reiffel and Sharfuddoula over ball change(PTI)

India’s frustration boiled over during the third Test at Lord’s when their appeal for a change of ball on Day 2 was denied. The moment, caught on cameras, captured the visible anger in the Indian camp. While the visitors believed the ball had lost shape and was impacting play, not everyone seemed to agree. In fact, former England captain Alastair Cook made a cheeky remark on the bowlers over the situation.

Also read: Rishabh Pant impact in India women's team: Deepti Sharma credits star keeper for blistering six

"I just love how bowlers are always moaning. It's like they bowl a bad ball and it's never their fault. They’ve scraped the footmark... If they bowl a bad ball, they look at the ball and blame the shape," Cook quipped while speaking on BBC Sport

Cook, himself a former opener, then switched perspectives briefly to acknowledge the batter's plight. 

"I think a batsman would much rather hit some slightly harder ball. Nothing worse than playing a lovely cover drive like I used to and it going nowhere," he added, highlighting how a worn ball can affect even the cleanest strokes.

Nasser's earlier dig

Earlier in the Test, Nasser Hussain had also taken a dig at India’s persistence, calling their attempts to replace the ball “bizarre.” 

"I cannot work out why you’d want to change a ball that was doing this much. I thought it was one of the most bizarre decisions," said the ex-England skipper, unconvinced by India’s logic.

With England leading 2-1 and the fourth Test set to begin at Old Trafford on July 23, India find themselves cornered, needing a win not just against England’s in-form line-up but also, perhaps, the erratic nature of the Dukes ball that continues to grab headlines.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
News / Cricket News / 'It's never their fault. If they bowl a bad ball, they blame the shape': Cook explodes over 'moaning' about Dukes balls
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On