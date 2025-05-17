RCB vs CSK ugly fan wars bashed, bizarre white t-shirts with black stripes called out: ‘They’ve written Thala, MS' no…'

The intense rivalry between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings has gone beyond sports, and former India opener Robin Uthappa is not very much impressed with it. The two heavyweights of IPL have a massive fan following across the country, with two of the biggest names in Indian cricket - MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli - attached to them. Over the past couple of years, the rivalry between RCB and CSK has grown more intense, with thrilling, high-stakes matches drawing fans deeper into the excitement of the clash. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have beaten Chennai Super Kings twice this season. (REUTERS)

While Chennai have historically dominated the rivalry, RCB have recently shifted the momentum in their favour, winning the last three encounters — including both matches this season.

Uthappa, who has played for both RCB and CSK in the past, is not pleased with the recent antics, and he pointed out the mocking of the opposition team and fans heckling each other.

"It was pretty intense, Outside the stadium, they were mocking the team, the players of the team when the bus was leaving, that was one thing that I saw, which I thought was in bad taste. The other one that I saw were the fans fighting with each other. I saw women being heckled, which felt unsavory, to be very honest. We saw that even in Chennai last year, again, uncalled for. It's not on whatsoever," Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.

‘CSK vs RCB Rivalry is getting a little beyond sport’

The IPL veteran further pointed out RCB fans holding up white T-shirts with black strips to mock CSK's two-year ban and stated that the rivalry has gone beyond the sport, which is a concerning sign.

"It has gotten pretty intense. They are holding up jerseys, white T-shirts marked with black lines, stating the two years that CSK were banned for. They have kind of written MS' number on it, and Thala under it, depicting that they were in jail for two years, or whatever. It's getting a little beyond sport which concerns me. Because at the end of the day, this is a sport," Uthappa added.

RCB are inches away from sealing the spot in the playoffs and are currently placed at the second spot in the points table. Meanwhile, CSK have a completely contrasting season and languishing at the bottom already knocked out of the playoffs race.