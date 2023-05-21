Home / Cricket / RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Rain threatens match as Faf du Plessis and Co. eye final playoff berth
Live

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Rain threatens match as Faf du Plessis and Co. eye final playoff berth

cricket
Updated on May 21, 2023 04:40 PM IST

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.

RCB vs GT Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Latest Updates
RCB vs GT Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Latest Updates(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

IPL 2023 RCB vs GT Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore face Gujarat Titans in Match 70 of IPL 2023, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, RCB need to clinch a win in their final league game and finish with 16 points, if they want to ensure qualification into the playoffs. But it looks like rain could play spoilsport. According to Accuweather, it is expected to be cloudy and there could also be a thunderstorm or two. If the match does get washed out, then both teams will receive a point each and RCB's progression will depend on other results.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 21, 2023 04:40 PM IST

    RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: What will happen if the match gets washed out?

    If the RCB vs GT match gets washed out, then both teams will receive a point each and Faf du Plessis and Co. will finish the league phase with 15 points instead of 16. A point will mean that RCB will need to depend on other results for playoff qualification. They will require KKR to beat LSG within 17 overs or need SRH to defeat MI.

  • May 21, 2023 04:25 PM IST

    RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Weather report

    According to Accuweather, the weather will be mostly cloudy in Bengaluru. There could also be a thunderstorm or two and the temperature is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius.

  • May 21, 2023 04:18 PM IST

    RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Squads

    RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Anuj Rawat(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Kedar Jadhav, Siddarth Kaul, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav

    GT: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Yash Dayal, Srikar Bharat, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Matthew Wade, Alzarri Joseph, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Urvil Patel

  • May 21, 2023 04:14 PM IST

    RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's second IPL 2023 match as RCB take on GT in Bengaluru. Stay tuned folks!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl indian premier league royal challengers bangalore gujarat titans + 2 more

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Du Plessis and Co. eye final playoff berth

cricket
Updated on May 21, 2023 04:40 PM IST

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.

Live RCB vs GT Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Latest Updates(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

KKR squander season, gain Rinku Singh

cricket
Published on May 21, 2023 03:59 PM IST

There needs to be greater recognition that the batting around Rinku is neither helping him, nor KKR, realise the full potential.

Rinku Singh plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants, at Eden Gardens(PTI)
BySomshuvra Laha, Kolkata

'If I only bowl 2 overs...': Umran's no-holds-barred message for SRH

cricket
Published on May 21, 2023 03:42 PM IST

Umran Malik opened up on the lack of opportunities in the 2023 edition for Sunrisers Hyderabad, and made an interesting remark on claims over his pace.

Umran Malik(IPL)
ByHT Sports Desk

RCB vs GT IPL 2023, Bengaluru weather report: Rain likely to play spoilsport

cricket
Updated on May 21, 2023 03:56 PM IST

RCB face GT in their final IPL 2023 league fixture. They will be eyeing to get the final playoff berth, but rain could play spoilsport in Bengaluru on Sunday.

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis in action for RCB.(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out