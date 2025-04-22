Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pant told to 'return 27 crore' after duck; fans accuse of 'hiding' as dugout pic hints at reason for batting at No. 7

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 22, 2025 09:57 PM IST

After the dismissal, which took place on the final ball of the innings at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday, Rishabh Pant was subject to criticism on social media.

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant did not have a favourable reunion with his former team, Delhi Capitals, as he was dismissed for a two-ball duck, thus adding to his woes in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. After the dismissal, which took place on the final ball of the innings at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, Pant was subject to criticism on social media.

Rishabh Pant was dismissed for two-ball duck against Delhi Capitals
Rishabh Pant was dismissed for two-ball duck against Delhi Capitals

Amid his poor season, in which he managed just 106 runs in nine innings at 13.25, Pant delayed his batting against Delhi as he walked out at No. 7. This was the first time in nine years that Pant batted at No. 7 or lower in his T20 career, the last being in IPL 2016, when he had done it twice.

Pant was dismissed on the second ball of his knock when he went for an audacious switch hit against Mukesh Kumar, but the pacer followed him and dished out a fuller delivery around the leg stump. The ball deflected off his pads and hit the stumps.

Besides the failure, Pant was shown no mercy on social media as fans accused him of "hiding" behind uncapped players Abdul Samad and Ayush Badoni. However, a dugout picture showed that his right hand was heavily taped, indicating a concern for injury. It was also seen at the time of the toss.

Mukesh Kumar picks up 4 wickets

The clever use of variations from Delhi's pace troika - Mukesh Kumar (4/33 in 4 overs), Mitchell Starc (1/25 in 4 overs) and Dushmantha Chameera (1/25 in 3 overs) - left Lucknow Super Giants in complete tatters. The home team did start on a confident note after openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram stitched an 87-run stand in the first 10 overs. In the remaining 10 overs, LSG could manage only 72 runs recording their lowest team total of the tournament so far.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with LSG vs DC Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with LSG vs DC Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Pant told to 'return 27 crore' after duck; fans accuse of 'hiding' as dugout pic hints at reason for batting at No. 7
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On