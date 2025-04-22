Pant told to 'return 27 crore' after duck; fans accuse of 'hiding' as dugout pic hints at reason for batting at No. 7

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant did not have a favourable reunion with his former team, Delhi Capitals, as he was dismissed for a two-ball duck, thus adding to his woes in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. After the dismissal, which took place on the final ball of the innings at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, Pant was subject to criticism on social media. Rishabh Pant was dismissed for two-ball duck against Delhi Capitals

Amid his poor season, in which he managed just 106 runs in nine innings at 13.25, Pant delayed his batting against Delhi as he walked out at No. 7. This was the first time in nine years that Pant batted at No. 7 or lower in his T20 career, the last being in IPL 2016, when he had done it twice.

Pant was dismissed on the second ball of his knock when he went for an audacious switch hit against Mukesh Kumar, but the pacer followed him and dished out a fuller delivery around the leg stump. The ball deflected off his pads and hit the stumps.

Besides the failure, Pant was shown no mercy on social media as fans accused him of "hiding" behind uncapped players Abdul Samad and Ayush Badoni. However, a dugout picture showed that his right hand was heavily taped, indicating a concern for injury. It was also seen at the time of the toss.

Mukesh Kumar picks up 4 wickets

The clever use of variations from Delhi's pace troika - Mukesh Kumar (4/33 in 4 overs), Mitchell Starc (1/25 in 4 overs) and Dushmantha Chameera (1/25 in 3 overs) - left Lucknow Super Giants in complete tatters. The home team did start on a confident note after openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram stitched an 87-run stand in the first 10 overs. In the remaining 10 overs, LSG could manage only 72 runs recording their lowest team total of the tournament so far.