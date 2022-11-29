'Rishabh's ODI average is 30. Samson in 11 matches is averaging 60': NZ great not convinced of Pant's white-ball skills

The Rishabh Pant vs Sanju Samson debate is one that refuses to die down as comparisons galore to determine who the better wicketkeeper-batter between the two is. While Pant has cemented a legacy of his own in Tests, he hasn't quite replicated the same success in ODIs and T20Is. In fact, in white-ball formats, Pant has 1842 runs from 95 matches, with eight fifties and a century. Samson, meanwhile has played far fewer matches than Pant – 27 to be precise in which he has tallied 626 runs, but his average in ODIs is way higher: a staggering 66 as compared to Rishabh's 35.

And yet, surprisingly enough, Samson regularly seems to be getting the rough end of the deal with limited chances and sporadic match opportunities with the Indian team. He was included in India's Playing XI in the first ODI in Auckland but was left out of the second match in Hamilton with Deepak Hooda replacing him. However, when it comes to the Pant vs Samson debate, former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull feels the right-handed wicketkeeper deserves a longer rope.

"Rishabh Pant's record is a decent sample size. He has played just under 30 games and only averages 35, the strike rate is good. But Sanju in 11 games is averaging 60 something. And I don't think he is any less of a wicketkeeper. I jut think he deserves an opportunity as well," Doull said on Cricbuzz.

Samson has put together a string of decent performances in ODIs, scoring an unbeaten 86 against South Africa in Lucknow, to go with a half-century against West Indies. Meanwhile, Pant's record in Test matches is unparalleled. He has scored centuries in India, Australia, England and South Africa, to go with the Gabba 89-run classic and the near-perfect knock of 97 in Sydney.

But when it comes to limited-overs – especially T20Is – Pant has cut a sorry figure. In June, Pant scored a blistering century against England at The Oval, helping India wrap up the series, but has since, gone quiet. Which is why Doull is rather uncertain about Pant's place in India's white-ball setup.

"The Rishabh Pant vs Sanju Samson debate is an interesting one for me. There is so much talk about Rishabh Pant, and how he is the future. But in white-ball formats, he hasn't quite done it. Unbelievable Test player, and he is a shoe-in in Tests as the wicketkeeper-batter, no issue with that? But is he the best white-ball keeper batter? I am not convinced," he pointed out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON