Riyan Parag misplaces passport, two phones at airport before travelling to Zimbabwe with India squad

Riyan Parag misplaced his passport and two phones before travelling with the Indian squad for the Zimbabwe tour. The Assam all-rounder said it happened because of excitement, but he recovered all of them on time to join the rest of the Indian squad members for the Harare-bound flight. Riyan Parag misplaced his passport and two phones before travelling to Zimbabwe with the Indian squad but got them back in time

"So excited that I've forgotten my passport. I've forgotten my phone. I've not forgotten, I've misplaced them. But I have it now," Parag, who has earned his maiden India call-up, said in a video posted by BCCI.

The young Indian side, which will be led by Shubman Gill in the absence of most of India's T20 World Cup-winning stars, assembled in Mumbai on Monday night to depart from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. Gill, who was a travelling reserve with the T20 World Cup side in the Americas, arrived here from New York after a break.

The team, which will be coached by NCA head VVS Laxman as the BCCI is yet to announce the new coach who will replace Rahul Dravid after his tenure ended with the World Cup, landed in Harare late on Tuesday after a 20-hour-long flight and received a warm welcome.

"We welcome T20 World Cup champions India," wrote ZC on Tuesday night in a post on 'X'.

Parag, who will be making his India debut in the series, said in a video posted by BCCI that he had a childhood dream of travelling like this (with the national side).

"The feel of donning India jersey, travelling with the side is different. Coming from Assam, I had this dream of playing for India. Really happy. There will be a special connection for Zimbabwe when I play my first match.

"That will be a special moment for that ground and myself, which would be very sacred," he said.

Parag had a terrific IPL 2024, scoring 573 runs for Rajasthan Royals in 15 matches at an average of 52 scored at a strike rate of 149.22.

He was relieved after finding his phones and passport. "After misplacing my passport, I two phones. We're finally here. A 20-hour journey. I have got the room keys," he said after landing in Harare.

Abhishek Sharma, Tushar Deshpande excited for India vs Zimbabwe series

Along with Parag, Abhishek Sharma, and Tushar Deshpande have also earned their maiden India call-ups.

Deshpande, said the feeling of being in the national setup is "slowly sinking in and it's like a dream come true for me. Playing for the country is a very special thing."

"Travelling with the team is the most important and getting to know them, knowing the atmosphere of the team and most important for me is the fun we have during travel," added Deshpande.

Big-hitting left-hander Abhishek Sharma said from the day he started playing cricket, he had only one dream, which was to play for the country.

"I know if I continue working hard, I will get an opportunity but I didn't know I will get it outside India in Zimbabwe.

"I got a call from (skipper) Shubman after my name was announced in the squad. Everyone has been giving me so much of affection. For me it was a very big thing," added Sharma.

"When I reached home after my name had been announced, I saw my family members giving interviews. So, I think, that was one moment I will always remember," he said.

India will play their opening match against the Sikandar Raza-captained Zimbabwe on July 6 at the Harere Cricket Ground. The remaining four games will also be played at the same venue. The series will conclude on July 14.

T20 World Cup travelling reserves Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal along with all-rounder Shivam Dube were slated to join the Zimbabwe-bound group but are stranded in Barbados due to hurricane Beryl.

Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana were on Tuesday named as replacements for trio in the Indian squad for the first two matches of the series.

Samson, Jaiswal and Dube along with the other senior players will be arriving in India aboard a charter flight on Thursday morning. The players will later be felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Pacer Khaleel Ahmed and batter Rinku Singh, travelling reserves for the T20 World Cup, are also currently in Barbados.

The BCCI has not named replacements for the duo even though they are in the squad for Zimbabwe series.