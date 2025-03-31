Riyan Parag shown no mercy for throwing 'attitude' at groundstaff; fans say he's ‘feeling like God after beating Dhoni’

After a poor show in the opening two games of the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals finally opened their winning account on Sunday after surviving the thriller against Chennai Super Kings in their final home game in Guwahati. Stand-in skipper Riyan Parag, who filled in the leadership role for the opening three games in injured Sanju Samson's stead, heaved a sigh of relief after Rajasthan secured a six-run win against Ruturaj Gaikwad's men. However, a post-match gesture, which did not go unnoticed by eagle-eyed fans, left netizens fuming at Parag. RR beat CSK by six runs on Sunday in Guwahati

It was back in 2023 when Rajasthan adopted Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium as their second home ground, in addition to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. With Parag, who hails from Assam, being handed over the captaincy duties for the opening two games, it was a huge occasion for the locals when Rajasthan played their first game at the venue this season against KKR. Although, it ended in a defeat, which sparked criticisms of RR's choice to pick the venue as a home ground, the team bounced back under a superb captaincy from the all-rounder as they beat Chennai in their IPL 2025 face-off.

With it being Rajasthan's final game in Guwahati, the ground staff members were eager to get a selfie with the local hero, Parag, and the latter obliged. But after taking the photo, he threw the mobile phone back at one of the staff members. This gesture did not go down well on social media as netizens lashed out at Parag for throwing a "rude attitude" at them.

Sanju Samson set to return as captain

Rajasthan's regular captain Samson had incurred a finger injury during the home T20I series against England in February this year. With the wicketkeeper-batter having not fully recovered from his injury, he opted to feature as an impact substitute in the opening three games for the Royals, with Dhruv Jurel fulfilling the keeping duties while Parag was named the interim captain. However, he will likely return to full-time duty in RR's next game, against Punjab Kings in Chandigarh on April 5, subject to clearance from BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.