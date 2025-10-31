Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly can’t keep calm after India women ‘keep the tricolour flying high’

A day prior to the Women's World Cup semi-final against Australia, no one gave Harmanpreet Kaur's India a chance of upstaging the seven-time champions at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. However, the game day once again proved that nothing can be predicted in sport, as what matters is how the team performs on the big day. Jemimah Rodrigues played out of her skin to produce one of the greatest white-ball knocks ever in women's cricket to help India script a record run chase to enter the final of the eight-team tournament. India defeated Australia by five wickets in the Women's World Cup semi-final on Thursday. (AFP)

Rodrigues, 25, played an unbeaten 127-run knock off 134 balls to help India chase down 339 with five wickets in hand and nine balls to spare as the hosts entered their third Women's World Cup final and first after the 2017 edition. The enormity of beating Australia was such that it prompted reactions from several legends of the game, including Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Gautam Gambhir.

Rohit, who was recently adjudged as Player of the Series for his 202-run haul against Australia, took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of India's celebration, and wrote, “Well done Team India.”

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar went into overdrive as he applauded Jemimah and Harmanpreet for their knocks under immense pressure against Australia.

“Fabulous victory! Well done @JemiRodrigues and @ImHarmanpreet for leading from the front. Shree Charani and @Deepti_Sharma06, you kept the game alive with the ball. Keep the tricolour flying high,” Sachin wrote on X.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly hailed the team's win as a testament to the sport's continued growth in the country. “Incredible stuff from the girls .. how good they have become in the last 5 years .. one more to go .. just outstanding @BCCIWomen,” he wrote.

Current men's head coach Gautam Gambhir lauded the performance, saying it ain't over until the final ball is bowled. “It ain’t over till it’s over! What a performance girls,” wrote Gambhir.

2007 and 2011 World Cup-winner Yuvraj Singh said that Harmanpreet played with true conviction of a leader, and he also reserved some special praise for the player of the hour -

“There are wins that go beyond numbers on a scoreboard. This was one of them. Under pressure, with the world watching @ImHarmanpreet played with the calm and conviction of a true leader while @JemiRodrigues brought pure focus and intent to play an innings of a lifetime! This partnership came from belief in their own game, in each other, and in what this team stands for. A historic semi final to win and on to the finals now,” wrote Yuvraj.

Harmanpreet and Jemimah's partnership

In the chase of 339, India were rocked early as Shafali Verma (10) and Smriti Mandhana (24) went back to the dugout before the completion of 10 overs. However, it was then that Jemimah and Harmanpreet got together in the middle and the duo formed a 167-run stand for the third wicket.

The Indian captain was looking set for a century, but she ended up losing her wicket against the run of play to Annabel Sutherland, and she went back to the hut after scoring 89.

Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh then played useful cameos of 24 and 26, respectively. In the end, Jemimah ensured that India got over the line, setting up a summit clash against South Africa on November 2 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The winning runs were hit by Amanjot Kaur as she remained unbeaten on 15 off eight balls. As soon as the winning run was hit, Jemimah and Harmanpreet broke down in tears as the enormity of their achievement dawned on them.