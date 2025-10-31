Jemimah Rodrigues ‘cried everyday’ through World Cup, fought anxiety as tears flow endlessly: ‘Last year, I was dropped’

Jemimah Rodrigues produced a masterclass for the ages, steering India past seven-time champions Australia to secure a place in the Women’s World Cup final. Her unbeaten 127 off 133 balls in the high-pressure semifinal showcased remarkable composure and class against one of the most dominant teams in history. Meanwhile, she had to fight some inner demons and revealed how she had been struggling with anxiety off the field. She admitted to breaking down in tears almost every day but found the strength to stay composed when it mattered most, guiding India to the final. Jemimah Rodrigues was in tears after guiding India to Women's World Cup final.(AP)

Rodrigues was all focused on taking India to the final as she didn't even celebrate after reaching her century and was in tears after taking the team over the line.

"Today was not about my 50 or my 100. Today was about making India win. I know I got a few chances, but I just feel like God has given everything at the right time and he grew it into the right intention, pure intention. And I just feel everything has happened so far just to sit up for this. You make your own luck," she said after winning the Player of the Match in the big-ticket semi-final.

Rodrigues further opened up on her emotional journey, revealing how she battled anxiety, self-doubt, and the pain of being dropped last year before finding redemption with one of the greatest knocks in Women’s World Cup history.

"Firstly, last year I was dropped from this World Cup. This year I came and I thought, okay, I'll try it. I was in good form, let's take it more. But things back-to-back just kept happening, and I couldn't control anything. I had such amazing people around me who believed in me. I've almost cried every day throughout this tour. I was not doing well mentally, going through a lot of anxiety. Then being dropped was rather a challenge for me. But I think all I had to do was show up and God just took care of everything," she added.

“Just stand still and God will fight for you”

During her innings on Thursday, Jemimah constantly motivated herself, engaging in self-talk to stay composed. She later revealed that in the tense final moments, she recited a verse from the Bible to maintain her focus.

"I think initially I was just trying to stay focussed, I just keep talking to myself. But towards the end I was just quoting one scripture from the Bible. Because I had lost energy, I was very tired. I was doing one scripture that said, "Just stand still and God will fight for you". And I just stood there and he fought for me," the 25-year-old said.