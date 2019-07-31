Roles and responsibilities cut out: MSK Prasad gives clear answer about being ‘bullied’

cricket

Jul 31, 2019

The MSK Prasad led-Indian selection panel has been in the line of fire ever since India’s exit from the World Cup. The inability to find a fix for the middle order muddle, to opting for players for different roles, there decisions have been questioned by many former players. Sunil Gavaskar, for instance, called them lame ducks and said that the panel and that the views of the captain and the coach take precedence and then players are chosen accordingly. However, MSK Prasad categorically denied any such occurrences and said that every person in the setup respects the guidelines.

“Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli are the coach and captain of our senior team and Rahul Dravid looks after India A team. They have their roles and responsibilities cut out. We as selection committee have our roles and responsibilities,” Prasad was as quoted by PTI.

He further said that they work in tandem with everyone concerned and that, it cannot be viewed as being bullied in any which way. He also reveals that there have been differences in opinion on several occasions, but these differences should also remain within the room.

“Working in tandem and in solidarity with Ravi, Virat and Rahul cannot be taken as being bullied. There were several occasions we had a difference of opinions which we may not bring into the public domain. What happens within the four walls has to remain there. At the end of the day, we move on in the larger interest of the Indian team and the country,” Prasad added.

