Explore
Saturday, Nov 2, 2024
New Delhi 29oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi290C
Saturday, Nov 2, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Rwanda Women vs Kenya Women Live Score: 4th T20I of Kenya Women tour of Rwanda, 2024 to start at 12:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Nov 2, 2024 11:37 AM IST
    Rwanda Women vs Kenya Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 4th T20I of Kenya Women tour of Rwanda, 2024. Match will start at 12:30 PM
    Rwanda Women vs Kenya Women Live Score, 4th T20I of Kenya Women tour of Rwanda, 2024
    Rwanda Women vs Kenya Women Live Score, 4th T20I of Kenya Women tour of Rwanda, 2024

    Rwanda Women vs Kenya Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 4th T20I of Kenya Women tour of Rwanda, 2024. Match will start on 02 Nov 2024 at 12:30 PM
    Venue : Gahanga Cricket Stadium 2, Kigali

    Rwanda Women squad -
    Clarisse Uwase, Georgette Ingabire, Geovanis Uwase, Gisele Ishimwe, Belise Murekatete, Henriette Ishimwe, Marie Bimenyimana, Merveille Uwase, Sarah Uwera, Alice Ikuzwe, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Rosine Irera, Sylvia Usabyimana, Zuluphati Umutoniwase, Zurufat Ishimwe
    Kenya Women squad -
    Janet Nthenya, Venasa Ooko, Veronica Abuga, Ann Wanjira, Esther Wachira, Lavendah Idambo, Queentor Abel, Charity Muthoni, Zainab Hamisi, Edith Waithaka, Flavia Odhiambo, Jemimah Ndanu, Judith Ogolla, Kelvia Ogola    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 2, 2024 11:37 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 4th T20I of Kenya Women tour of Rwanda, 2024

    Rwanda Women vs Kenya Women Match Details
    4th T20I of Kenya Women tour of Rwanda, 2024 between Rwanda Women and Kenya Women to be held at Gahanga Cricket Stadium 2, Kigali at 12:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Rwanda Women vs Kenya Women Live Score: 4th T20I of Kenya Women tour of Rwanda, 2024 to start at 12:30 PM
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes