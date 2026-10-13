South Africa vs Australia, LIVE Score, 1st Test: Pat Cummins' men need 6 wickets to win; SA rely on Aiden Markram

South Africa vs Australia, LIVE Score, 1st Test, Day 5: SA and AUS will come at loggerheads in the final day of the 1st Test match at Kingsmead in Durban, as both sides aim for a win. The home side ended Day 4 on a dicey position of 102/4, with 319 more runs to win. Aiden Markram is batting at 45, and he holds the key for the home side if they want to win or even chase a draw. On the other side, the Australian bowlers were on a high as they peppered the hosts with their pace, with Josh Hazlewood taking 2 wickets. Australia need 6 wickets in the final day to seal the deal, and win a memorable match after coming from behind....Read More